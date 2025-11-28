To merge or not to merge? That is the question

David Levenson sets out six questions to help boards decide whether to pursue partnerships or go it alone #UKHousing

One housing association chair recently commented: “We are nervous about being left behind, but we’re not sure whether partnership is a strategy or a surrender.”

Boards are often caught between a pragmatic desire for resilience and an emotional attachment to independence. “Should we be looking at partnership (i.e. merger)?” becomes the question that everyone is thinking, but few want to voice directly.

Against this backdrop, some see mergers and strategic alliances as essential for scale and sustainability. Others fear the loss of local identity, responsiveness and board control.

The debate over partnership versus independence has become unavoidable. Housing associations face rising costs, political scrutiny and demands for investment in both homes and services.

The real question is not whether partnerships are good or bad, but whether they serve the organisation’s mission and its residents. Boards must confront ego, tradition and risk appetite as much as spreadsheets and efficiencies.

These six questions can help guide the debate.

1. Are we joining this partnership because it makes us stronger, or because we’re worried about being left on the shelf?

Partnership discussions often begin from a place of anxiety. A neighbouring association has merged; the regulator hints that consolidation is “expected”; another board has already announced bold plans. It is easy to feel left behind.

But joining a partnership out of fear or peer pressure risks poor alignment. Boards must ask: what is the strategic case for collaboration? Does it give us access to new capabilities, greater resilience or better outcomes for tenants? Or are we simply reacting to the wider mood in the sector?

Executive teams should be expected to demonstrate how any proposed alliance will tangibly improve services, reduce risk or strengthen long-term sustainability. Equally, boards should test their own motives: is this about strategy, or is it about ego and keeping up appearances?

2. What realistic options are there for full-scale mergers?

Mergers dominate headlines, but they are not the only path to collaboration. Boards should probe the full spectrum: shared services, joint ventures, co-investment in development or time-limited partnerships around specific challenges such as sustainability or digital innovation.

Each model offers a different balance of efficiency and independence. Shared procurement may cut costs without undermining autonomy. Joint ventures can spread risk and enable sharing of expertise and resources while retaining the parties’ individual identities. By contrast, full-scale mergers create the possibility of major transformation but also significant cultural and governance disruption.

Experience has shown that full integration following a merger can take at least two years to achieve. Boards should ask executives to map the options clearly with pros and cons, and test them against mission and risk appetite. The right question is not simply “Should we merge?” but “What form of collaboration, if any, best serves our strategy?”

3. What is our risk appetite, and how does partnership test it?

Partnerships redistribute risk as well as resources. Mergers can create stronger balance sheets but also expose organisations to integration risk, regulatory complexity and cultural clashes.

Boards must be explicit about their tolerance for such risks. Are members comfortable trading independence for scale? How would they respond if a partner association’s financial or reputational difficulties spilled over?

Conversely, are there risks that might arise from not collaborating? Might your board be too small to withstand shocks or lose access to future funding? A candid discussion of risk appetite is essential. Without it, boards may stumble into partnerships that are safe in theory but destabilising in practice.

4. How do cultural identity and governance shape this decision?

Numbers can make a merger look attractive, but culture often determines success or failure. Boards should ask about the compatibility of their values, leadership styles and ways of working with any potential partners.

An association losing its individual identity can undermine trust and morale. At the same time, clinging to tradition can hamper or prevent change.