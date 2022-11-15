Toddler died from prolonged exposure to mould in housing association flat, coroner rules

A toddler living in a social housing block died from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould #UKhousing

“The tragic death of Awaab will and should be a defining moment for the housing sector in terms of increasing knowledge, increasing awareness and a deepening of understanding surrounding the issue of damp and mould.”

Giving her findings on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “I’m sure I’m not alone in having [this] thought, ‘How does this happen? How, in the UK in 2020, does a two-year-old child die from exposure to mould in his home?’

A Rochdale Coroner’s Office inquest was told that Mr Abdullah had previously complained to RBH about the mould.

The coroner said the death of the toddler, who suffered prolonged exposure to mould, should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) flat, where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Addressing the toddler’s parents, Ms Kearsley said: “I hope you know that Awaab will, I am sure, make a difference for other people.”

Responding to the coroner’s conclusion, Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of RBH, said he was truly devastated about Awaab’s death and the things that the organisation got wrong.

He added: “We must make sure this can never happen again. Awaab’s death needs to be a wake-up call for everyone in housing, social care and health.”

In her findings, the coroner described Awaab as “an engaging, lively, endearing two-year-old”.

She said Mr Abdullah reported mould developing in the Tweedale Street flat to RBH in 2017 and was told to paint over it.

In June 2020, Mr Abdullah instructed solicitors and initiated a claim over the recurring issue, but the policy meant that any repairs would not be done until an agreement had been reached, the inquest heard.

A health visitor also contacted RBH to raise the issue in July 2020 and an inspection that month found mould in the kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom cupboard that needed treatment.

Ms Kearsley said the mould was due to “normal daily living activities” and a lack of effective ventilation.

She said: “I find as a matter of fact that no action was taken and, from July 2020 until December 2020, Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould.”

Awaab was taken to Rochdale Urgent Care Centre on 19 December 2020 with shortness of breath and transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital before being discharged, the court heard.

The coroner said the family should have been told to call an ambulance or take him directly to Royal Oldham Hospital if he had further difficulties.

Awaab deteriorated the next day and his parents were advised by the Community Children’s Nursing Team to take him back to the Rochdale Urgent Care Centre.

He went into respiratory arrest and then cardiac arrest while being transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital, the inquest heard.

Awaab died after arriving at Royal Oldham Hospital.