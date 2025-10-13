Together Housing returns to profit as it nears completion of £28m fire safety programme

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Together Housing has returned to profit in 2024-25, in part due to tighter control of repairs and maintenance costs and the absence of fire safety impairment charges.
The 38,000-home landlord reported a £21m surplus for 2024-25, a sharp turnaround from the £12.4m deficit recorded in 2023-24, according to its latest financial statements.
The improvement was driven by greater oversight of repairs and maintenance costs, and a lack of impairment charges linked to its fire safety work at the Pendleton tower blocks in Salford.
The association said it spent £28.2m during the year on ongoing cladding replacement and safety upgrades across nine tower blocks.
The project, launched after the Grenfell Tower fire, is now in its final stages, with re-cladding expected to complete by December 2025.
All higher-risk buildings have now been registered with the Building Safety Regulator and evacuation plans have been completed for each one.
Together said its priority is “to ensure our homes are safe and secure”, and that investment to fully meet the requirements of the Building Safety Act will continue as part of its long-term maintenance spend.
Alongside its safety work, Together Housing increased its investment in sustainability and energy efficiency measures.
The landlord spent £20.4m on net zero projects in 2024-25, up from £14.3m in 2023-24, as part of its long-term plan to cut operational carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and phase out gas heating by 2035.
This decarbonisation investment formed part of a wider £72.8m programme of works to existing homes (slightly down from £75.6m last year) and £90.4m on new housing development (compared with £95.4m in 2023-24).
Total turnover remained steady at £241.8m, broadly in line with £242.2m the previous year, but operating costs fell by 7.4% as the group finished the most costly stage of repairs at its Pendleton buildings.
Operating margins recovered to 18.0%, up from just 0.5% in 2023-24 and above the group’s target of 14.0%. The profit from social housing rentals rose sharply to 20.7%, an increase from 10.9% last year, and above the 20% target set in the group’s business plan.
Chair Geraldine Howley, who signed off the report in September, said the board remained focused on “investing in new and existing homes, supporting residents, and embedding sustainability across the business”.
In addition, Together completed 564 new homes in 2024-25, making up 1.7% of its total stock. This was lower than the 1,038 homes (2.7%) built in 2023-24, when the landlord exceeded its delivery target.
The group said the slowdown reflected rising build costs and changes to its development pipeline, but confirmed it still aims to deliver around 700 new homes each year over the next five years.
Investment in new housing fell slightly to £90.4m, compared with £95.4m in 2023-24, while spending on existing homes dropped from £75.6m to £72.8m.
Together Housing said it continues to manage risk through a resilience plan, including stress-testing against inflation and interest rate pressures. Its next five-year corporate plan, currently in development, will focus on building safety, carbon reduction, resident engagement, and business efficiency and value for money.
Ms Howley said the latest results “demonstrate financial resilience and a continued commitment to safe, sustainable homes across the North of England”.
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