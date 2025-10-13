Together Housing returns to profit as it nears completion of £28m fire safety programme

The 38,000-home landlord reported a £21m surplus for 2024-25, a sharp turnaround from the £12.4m deficit recorded in 2023-24, according to its latest financial statements.

The improvement was driven by greater oversight of repairs and maintenance costs, and a lack of impairment charges linked to its fire safety work at the Pendleton tower blocks in Salford.

The association said it spent £28.2m during the year on ongoing cladding replacement and safety upgrades across nine tower blocks.

The project, launched after the Grenfell Tower fire, is now in its final stages, with re-cladding expected to complete by December 2025.