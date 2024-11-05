Top official outlines scope of government’s 10-year housing plan

A senior official has outlined three things the government has to fix as part of its upcoming 10-year housing plan #UKhousing

Ms Key outlined her goals for the plan as she addressed investors at the Homes England Investment Symposium in London on Monday 4 November.

The government will publish a 10-year housing strategy in late March at the spring Spending Review, alongside details of the next multi-year Affordable Homes Programme.

Joanna Key, director general of regeneration, housing and planning at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), said the plan should provide investors with certainty over policy and regulation.

She said: “Looking ahead to the Spending Review that will happen in the spring, that will be the opportunity to set out the really long-term picture for housing and for investment over the next 10 years.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about what people would like to see in that strategy, what’s important for investors… and I hear three things.

“There’s been too many policy changes that have created a lot of uncertainty. There’s quite a lot of regulatory uncertainty [in] things like building remediation and other areas. And our partners lack the capacity to attract international investment.”

Later she added: “Those are the things that I would like to try and fix in this 10-year strategy. I’d like to give investors certainty, both in terms of policy and regulation, and make this investment in the housing market something that you could rely on. It will give you certain returns and will be a proper ethical investment.

“If we have that wrong as a premise, now is your opportunity to tell us all and make sure we can get it right for next year.”