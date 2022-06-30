Top team named for proposed 77,000-home G15 landlord

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Two of London’s biggest housing associations have revealed the executive team that will lead the new 77,000-home landlord if their merger talks are successful.
Optivo and Southern Housing Group revealed in March that the two associations have begun merger talks, with a view of completing the union by the end of the year.
At the time it was confirmed that Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, would lead the new organisation and Alan Townshend, boss of Southern, would take on the deputy chief executive role.
They have now revealed who will take on the majority of the key senior roles in the newly formed landlord.
Optivo’s chief financial officer Sarah Smith and chief operating officer Jane Porter will take on the same roles at the merged organisation.
As will Richard White, Optivo’s executive director of development and sales.
Yvette Carter, group director of property services at Southern, will become executive director of contract services at the new entity.
Jenny Poore, group director people and communications at Southern, will take on the role of executive director of people and culture at the new landlord.
On the board, as previously announced, Optivo chair Sir Peter Dixon has been appointed designate chair of the new group.
Janet Collier, chair of the audit and risk committee at Southern, will become vice-chair of the merged landlord.
Carol Rosati, who sits on Southern’s board, will take on the role of chair of the people committee at the new organisation.
The two housing associations said they still hope to complete the merger by December, “subject to due diligence and successful negotiations”.
In April, Inside Housing spoke to Mr Hackett about what is behind the merger and what it could look like.
He said: “This merger isn’t about geographical growth – it is about focusing on resident services and investment in existing homes.”
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