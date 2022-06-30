Top team named for proposed 77,000-home G15 landlord

Optivo and Southern Housing Group revealed in March that the two associations have begun merger talks, with a view of completing the union by the end of the year.

At the time it was confirmed that Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, would lead the new organisation and Alan Townshend, boss of Southern, would take on the deputy chief executive role.

They have now revealed who will take on the majority of the key senior roles in the newly formed landlord.

Optivo’s chief financial officer Sarah Smith and chief operating officer Jane Porter will take on the same roles at the merged organisation.

As will Richard White, Optivo’s executive director of development and sales.