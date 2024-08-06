TopHat hit with winding-up petition from developer

Yorkshire-based Harworth, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has submitted the petition over a claim that it is a creditor of the Goldman Sachs-backed firm.

A hearing is due to take place at the High Court’s Business and Property Courts division in Leeds next Tuesday (13 August).

A winding-up petition is legal action taken by a creditor of a company if they are owed £750 or more, and is regarded as a last resort to recover a debt.