North West landlord Torus has recorded a £40m rise in its post-tax surplus for the year amid an income rise of nearly a third from shared ownership sales #UKhousing

Torus records £40m rise in surplus as shared ownership sales income up by nearly a third #UKhousing

Torus said the boost in turnover was partly due to a higher income from shared ownership sales, which rose from £22.7m to £29.8m, following an increase in completed developments and the homes it has to sell.

It also reported a 13% rise in turnover, from £245m to £277m, and boosted its overall operating margin from 10% to 22% after demand for responsive repairs subsided during the year.

The 40,000-home association recorded a surplus before tax of £61m in the 2024-2025 financial year, nearly triple that of the previous year.

The housing association’s board explained that the market for this tenure type has stayed “resilient” despite the impact of the wider financial climate on the market overall.

It added that because of this “market volatility”, the landlord has been buying homes from volume house builders and selling these as shared ownership properties rather than for outright sale.

Overall, Torus’ sales increased compared with last year, going from 272 homes to 358, and it currently manages 1,900 shared ownership homes.

A rent rise of 7.7% in April 2024 also accounted for the increase in turnover, with income from social housing activities up to £231m from £208m last year.

The landlord also completed its highest ever number of homes, with just over 1,000 finished within the year. It aims to better this next year and has a target of 1,200 completions.

The board admitted that the figure did not meet the goal it had set for the year, citing factors including contractor failure and supply chain challenges.