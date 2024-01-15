Torus secures permission for hundreds of homes on brownfield site

Torus has acquired the first phase of land at the giant Cowley Hill site, which is the largest single housing allocation in the St Helens local plan, at 1,100 homes.

BXB Cowley sold the 12 acre plot to the 38,000-home landlord, which initially has consent for 200 homes, a children’s play area and an acre of public space.

The firm was unable to disclose the value of the sale.

The plans, which mark a joint venture between developer Promenade Estates and brownfield land specialist BXB, also outlined an ambition to deliver around 900 new homes across three remaining development plots.