Torus secures permission for hundreds of homes on brownfield site

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A North West housing association has secured permission to deliver hundreds of homes on the first phase of a scheme for a 1,000-plus home scheme.
Torus has acquired the first phase of land at the giant Cowley Hill site, which is the largest single housing allocation in the St Helens local plan, at 1,100 homes.
BXB Cowley sold the 12 acre plot to the 38,000-home landlord, which initially has consent for 200 homes, a children’s play area and an acre of public space.
The firm was unable to disclose the value of the sale.
The plans, which mark a joint venture between developer Promenade Estates and brownfield land specialist BXB, also outlined an ambition to deliver around 900 new homes across three remaining development plots.
Chris Bowen, managing director at Torus Developments, said the landlord has big ideas for the site.
He said: “As it stands, Cowley Hill is the biggest site we have ever entered into an agreement on in St Helens, and I’m thrilled to have taken this first step in redeveloping Cowley Hill.
“This is the first partnership of many that will completely transform the area and Torus is excited to be at the forefront of a new era for Cowley Hill. We intend to develop this site alongside other new homes which we will build close to the site where we are currently demolishing poor condition, obsolete stock.”
Daniel Hynd, managing director at Promenade Estates, welcomed the sale as evidence that the company’s brownfield-first strategy was once again delivering for the market.
He added: “Regenerating brownfield land is a much more sustainable way of delivering on the nation’s housing needs and we’re delighted that, once again, we have demonstrated our ability to transform a tricky site for housing use.
“We remain on the lookout for similar large-scale opportunities and will bring the same expertise and foresight to bear when we find them.”
Law firm Bermans and Hill Dickinson acted on behalf of BXB, alongside the Northern Land Agency. Primas Law acted for Torus.
Gary Goodman, land and planning director at BXB, said: “The team’s focus will now turn to securing detailed planning permission for the site’s new spine road and then delivering its construction along with the associated infrastructure.
“From there, we plan to commence the site enabling works for Phases 2, 3 and 4 to facilitate their onward sale over the medium term.
“Given current market conditions and the end user build-out rates, it’s likely to be more than five years before the site is delivered in full.”
In June last year, Torus completed the sale of Liverpool Football Club’s famous Melwood training ground back to the club as it targets a “new chapter” for its women’s first team and academy.
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