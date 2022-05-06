Tory defeats in flagship London councils could hardly be more significant in terms of housing

The overall results may be more mixed, but the Conservative Party’s loss of its flagship councils Wandsworth and Westminster could hardly be more symbolic in terms of the politics of housing.

Westminster has been Conservative-controlled since its creation in 1964 while Wandsworth has been run by the Tories since 1978.

Both were retained by the party at the height of Margaret Thatcher’s unpopularity in 1990 and throughout the Blair and Brown Labour governments between 1997 and 2010, but not anymore.

Together with Barnet, which also went Labour for the first time, they represent a sea change in politics in London, as former housing minister Gavin Barwell noted in a tweet this morning:

Waking up to catastrophic results for the party in London. Wandsworth & Westminster were flagship councils. We held them during the Blair honeymoon. We held them during austerity. We held them under Theresa May. Losing them should be a wake up call for the Conservative Party — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) Waking up to catastrophic results for the party in London. Wandsworth & Westminster were flagship councils. We held them during the Blair honeymoon. We held them during austerity. We held them under Theresa May. Losing them should be a wake up call for the Conservative Party — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) May 6, 2022

That gives some idea of the resonance of the results for the Conservatives, but Wandsworth and Westminster are possibly even more significant in the history of the politics of housing.

Wandsworth switched between Labour and the Conservatives in the 1960s and 1970s at the peak of the post-war development of council housing before turning decisively blue in 1978.

That was a year before Ms Thatcher’s general election victory in 1979 and the borough became the crucible for municipal Thatcherism and an enthusiastic early adopter of the privatisation of council services.

It was one of the councils at the forefront of selling council homes to tenants even before the creation of the Right to Buy and also pioneered the sale of flats at a time when they were much more difficult to sell than houses.