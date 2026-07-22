Tower Hamlets Council approves £143m to deliver first 10 sites under mayor’s housing programme

The decision by the cabinet this month enables the delivery of the first phase of 351 new homes.

This initial phase forms part of the programme to deliver up to 3,300 new homes on 42 council-owned sites across the east London borough, with a minimum of 51% affordable housing.

The mayor’s housing programme is thought to be one of the largest council-led housing initiatives in the UK, and is “focused on providing high-quality, genuinely affordable homes while investing in neighbourhoods and creating places where communities can thrive”.