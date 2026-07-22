Tower Hamlets Council approves £143m to deliver first 10 sites under mayor’s housing programme

The funding has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council to deliver the first 10 sites in the mayor’s Accelerated Housing Programme.
The decision by the cabinet this month enables the delivery of the first phase of 351 new homes.
This initial phase forms part of the programme to deliver up to 3,300 new homes on 42 council-owned sites across the east London borough, with a minimum of 51% affordable housing.
The mayor’s housing programme is thought to be one of the largest council-led housing initiatives in the UK, and is “focused on providing high-quality, genuinely affordable homes while investing in neighbourhoods and creating places where communities can thrive”.
Lutfur Rahman, executive mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an important milestone in delivering on our commitment to provide the genuinely affordable and family-sized homes our residents need.
“Too many families are waiting for a secure, high-quality home, and the mayor’s Accelerated Housing Programme is a bold response to that challenge.
“By approving funding for these first 10 sites, we are turning our ambition into action. We are not simply building homes; we are investing in neighbourhoods, improving public spaces and creating sustainable communities that will benefit residents for generations to come.
“Community engagement has been at the heart of this programme, and I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views.
“Those conversations are helping to shape proposals that respond to local priorities while delivering the homes our borough urgently needs.”
The approved budget of £143m will be offset by Greater London Authority grant funding of £70m, subject to securing grants from the mayor of London’s Affordable Homes Programme, and £30.6m from Right to Buy receipts.
At the same meeting, a separate budget of £5.7m was approved to deliver a new Ideas Store and One Stop Shop on a site in Bethnal Green, alongside 44 new homes.
This latest news out of Tower Hamlets comes after the council started a search for contractors in June to deliver a £500m programme of building safety and modernisation works over the next 10 years.
It also comes a year after Tower Hamlets was hit with a C3 grading when it referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing.
Nearly a quarter of the borough’s homes did not meet the Decent Homes Standard, and there were around 2,500 overdue fire safety actions at the time of the inspection.
Prior to that, Tower Hamlets Council set out a 10-year plan to ensure half of homes built in the borough are affordable and to tackle the overcrowding faced by nearly 12,800 families on its housing register.
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