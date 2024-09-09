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After removing the distance cap, Tower Hamlets Council will now be able to place homeless families in temporary accommodation that is more than 90 minutes away from the borough.
Families with children who are not in the final years of their GCSEs or A Levels will be able to be placed anywhere in London, while those with children under school age could be put anywhere in the Home Counties, the report said.
Revisions to the council’s ‘homelessness accommodation placement’ policy were approved during a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee last week.
While the revised policy was approved in July, the decision was then called in by five councillors because of the removal of the 90-minute journey time as a maximum distance.
They argued that the proposal “fails to acknowledge” the impact placements in temporary accommodation far from support networks of family and friends can have severe consequences for vulnerable families, especially lone parents and those already suffering mental health problems.
However, the revised policy was voted on again to be approved.
The council will move to a system of ‘zones’, which it said in the report will “reduce the number of judicial reviews brought against the council when being challenged on suitability”.
Zone A will be in Tower Hamlets, Zone B in Greater London, Zone C in the counties of Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, while Zone D is beyond all these areas.
A report from the chief finance officer noted that moving families further from Tower Hamlets will reduce the amount the council has to pay in rent, as levels are lower beyond London.
The housing benefit subsidy system caps the amounts a council can claim back to cover these payments, which means it makes a subsidy loss.
The councillors who called in the approval claimed the report did not acknowledge that these costs were due to “failures in management of the homeless service”, which led to “hundreds of homeless families unlawfully spending months in unsuitable bed and breakfast hotels”.
Earlier this year, Tower Hamlets Council announced it would carry out a review after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman discovered it had a six-month backlog for processing housing register applications.
It is set to bring its housing management back under direct control in the face of regulatory and financial pressures.
At the time, Lutfur Rahman, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “This decision marks an important step forward in the way we deliver housing management services.
“Housing is one of our top priorities and I am pleased that we are putting it at the forefront of the council.
“I am committed to ensuring that council tenants and leaseholders get the best service possible, and we can do that much more effectively under one roof.”
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