Tower Hamlets Council will now be able to place homeless families in temporary accommodation that is more than 90 minutes away from the borough #UKhousing

Revisions to the council’s ‘homelessness accommodation placement’ policy were approved during a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee last week.

Families with children who are not in the final years of their GCSEs or A Levels will be able to be placed anywhere in London, while those with children under school age could be put anywhere in the Home Counties, the report said.

While the revised policy was approved in July, the decision was then called in by five councillors because of the removal of the 90-minute journey time as a maximum distance.

They argued that the proposal “fails to acknowledge” the impact placements in temporary accommodation far from support networks of family and friends can have severe consequences for vulnerable families, especially lone parents and those already suffering mental health problems.

However, the revised policy was voted on again to be approved.

The council will move to a system of ‘zones’, which it said in the report will “reduce the number of judicial reviews brought against the council when being challenged on suitability”.

Zone A will be in Tower Hamlets, Zone B in Greater London, Zone C in the counties of Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, while Zone D is beyond all these areas.