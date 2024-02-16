Town council reveals plans for 500 new social homes after roundtable event

Oldham Council committed to the plans at a roundtable event earlier this month.

Arooj Shah, leader of the council, was joined by senior representatives from the town’s biggest social housing providers along with private landlords, letting agents, developers and charities.

The subject of the event was the housing crisis in Oldham and how partners can work together to tackle it.

Social and private landlords pledged to improve the quality of existing homes, letting and estate agents signed charters to raise housing standards and developers said they would work with the council to get building.

There are currently more than 7,500 families on the council’s housing register and thousands of applications waiting to be processed.