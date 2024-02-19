Tpas-backed research project seeks views on making landlords more representative and diverse

Kai Jackson’s project is sponsored by Tpas with academic support from the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence.

The research, Diverse Voices: Transforming Tenant Influence in Social Housing, seeks to create more opportunities for tenants to shape the policies and practices that impact their communities.

Ms Jackson has invited social housing tenants from ethnic minority backgrounds and all housing sector staff to participate in the hope their insights will play a “crucial role” in shaping recommendations from the study.