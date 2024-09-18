Tpas calls on landlords to ‘look beyond regulatory requirements’ as it updates standards

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Tenant engagement body Tpas has updated its standards for landlords, with the aim of “setting a higher bar for tenant involvement and empowerment” in the social housing sector.
The organisation said it wanted to challenge social landlords to “look beyond” simply meeting regulatory standards, as it looks to set a framework that would boost engagement, alongside enabling housing providers to deliver better value for money.
The updated standards are grouped into seven topics: governance and transparency; scrutiny; business and strategy; complaints; information and communication; resources for engagement; and community and wider engagement.
The standards were last updated in 2021; this is now the fourth iteration.
In the foreword of the document setting out the new standards, Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of Tpas, wrote that the publication follows the “seismic shift” in the sector brought about by the Social Housing (Regulation Act) 2023.
Tpas said its standards “align with and enhance the new rules to ensure the expectations of residents and communities are met”.
The new standards document lists a series of behaviours and attitudes that lay the “foundation” for positive organisational culture and outcomes.
These include “the recognition of a mutually agreed role that shows the part residents can play in the governance of the organisation”, transparency and “unhindered” information-sharing, continuous listening and leaning, and removing barriers to engagement.
The detailed standards also set out expectations around how residents can scrutinise organisations and hold them to account, steps to foster mutual respect, and the need for all staff to understand the wider benefits that strong resident engagement can bring.
In recent months, Tpas appealed for tenant voices to be brought more closely into national housing policy, calling ahead of the general election for a “renewed partnership approach” to ensure residents are listened to.
Ms Osbourne said: “We’re incredibly proud to introduce these updated standards at a time when tenant engagement has never been more crucial.
“Our standards go beyond simply complying with the rules, they represent a vision of how we believe engagement should be: inclusive, continuous and, above all, effective.”
“Through working with Tpas, landlords can not only ensure that tenants are more engaged and ultimately satisfied, but also deliver many really practical business improvements,” Ms Osbourne added.
“Our work has shown us time and time again that where tenants are influential, empowered and involved, they receive improved outcomes and landlords perform better.
“These standards are about setting the sector on a path to achieving that in every community, for every resident.”
Just before the general election this year, Tpas called on the new government to take a “renewed partnership approach” to housing and ensure tenant voices are included.
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