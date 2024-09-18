Tpas has updated its standards for landlords, with the aim of “setting a higher bar for tenant involvement and empowerment” in the social housing sector #UKhousing

Tpas calls on landlords to ‘look beyond regulatory requirements’ as it updates standards #UKhousing

The standards were last updated in 2021; this is now the fourth iteration.

The updated standards are grouped into seven topics: governance and transparency; scrutiny; business and strategy; complaints; information and communication; resources for engagement; and community and wider engagement.

The organisation said it wanted to challenge social landlords to “look beyond” simply meeting regulatory standards, as it looks to set a framework that would boost engagement, alongside enabling housing providers to deliver better value for money.

In the foreword of the document setting out the new standards, Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of Tpas, wrote that the publication follows the “seismic shift” in the sector brought about by the Social Housing (Regulation Act) 2023.

Tpas said its standards “align with and enhance the new rules to ensure the expectations of residents and communities are met”.

The new standards document lists a series of behaviours and attitudes that lay the “foundation” for positive organisational culture and outcomes.

These include “the recognition of a mutually agreed role that shows the part residents can play in the governance of the organisation”, transparency and “unhindered” information-sharing, continuous listening and leaning, and removing barriers to engagement.

The detailed standards also set out expectations around how residents can scrutinise organisations and hold them to account, steps to foster mutual respect, and the need for all staff to understand the wider benefits that strong resident engagement can bring.