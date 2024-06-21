Tpas England urges next government to work more closely with tenants

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Tenant engagement organisation Tpas has called on the next government to take a “renewed partnership approach” to housing and ensure tenant voices are included.
The member organisation made the appeal as part of its Tpas Asks campaign, which includes calls for action in the areas of tenant voices, warm and decent homes, tenant rights and rents.
Tpas has asked for a national structure to be set up that will bring tenant concerns into housing policy and for specific representation requirements to be introduced into the new consumer standards.
The organisation is also calling for the review of the Decent Homes Standard to be finalised, plus “increased and streamlined funding for retrofitting existing social housing”.
Tpas would like to see the creation of a Homes England team dedicated to social housing improvement and regeneration projects.
“We welcome much of what we have seen in the manifestos, from commitments to housebuilding and action on decent homes, but we believe it doesn’t go far enough,” said Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of Tpas.
“The housing sector is at breaking point, and we need to work together to deliver solutions, with everyone being able to have a voice at the table: government, local authorities, housing associations and tenants alike.”
Tpas is calling for the restoration of access to legal aid and early advice for housing cases, as well as a “whistleblower-style” option for social housing tenants that will provide independent advice and advocacy on disrepair.
This would focus on “resolving living conditions, rather than seeking compensation or punishing landlords”.
A new five-year headline rent settlement, a restoration of rent convergence and the introduction of ‘warm rents’ based on target rents, with discounts for homes not meeting an Energy Performance Certificate of Band C or above, are among the organisation’s other asks.
“Our members know that working in partnership is the only way forward. We hope the incoming government will recognise the strength and potential of this partnership approach, and commit to working closely with tenants to create a housing system that is fair, responsive, and inclusive for all,” added Alison Inman, chair of Tpas.
In April, more than a dozen senior figures from across the sector met to discuss the establishment of a new national tenants’ body.
The national organisation would be led by social housing tenants to drive engagement with residents and represent their views to the government, landlords and other stakeholders on issues such as homelessness, the lack of social rented homes and concerns around welfare reform.
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