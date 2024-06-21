Tpas England urges next government to work more closely with tenants

Tenant engagement organisation Tpas has called on the next government to take a “renewed partnership approach” to housing and ensure tenant voices are included #UKhousing

Tpas has asked for a national structure to be set up that will bring tenant concerns into housing policy and for specific representation requirements to be introduced into the new consumer standards.

The member organisation made the appeal as part of its Tpas Asks campaign, which includes calls for action in the areas of tenant voices, warm and decent homes, tenant rights and rents.

The organisation is also calling for the review of the Decent Homes Standard to be finalised, plus “increased and streamlined funding for retrofitting existing social housing”.

Tpas would like to see the creation of a Homes England team dedicated to social housing improvement and regeneration projects.

“We welcome much of what we have seen in the manifestos, from commitments to housebuilding and action on decent homes, but we believe it doesn’t go far enough,” said Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of Tpas.

“The housing sector is at breaking point, and we need to work together to deliver solutions, with everyone being able to have a voice at the table: government, local authorities, housing associations and tenants alike.”