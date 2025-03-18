Training firm expands into construction after acquiring Scottish provider

The Kingdom Group has completed its acquisition of Competence Matters, a firm that offers training courses in construction #UKhousing

The deal means its training arm, Kingdom Academy, will offer “an enhanced proposition” to create “tailored training solutions”.

This is to help ensure “continuity and smooth transition for both customers and new colleagues joining Kingdom”.

As part of the deal with Kingdom, the senior leadership team at Glasgow-based Competence Matters will remain in their roles.

The acquisition comes amid much discussion in the sector about how to improve training for construction staff.

This was highlighted by a recent report, which called for an overhaul of the construction skills system.

Last month, the government revealed changes to apprenticeships that it hopes will encourage their take-up in the construction sector, helping it to achieve its target of building 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament.

This as followed by a call from the Chartered Institute of Building for the introduction of a built-environment GCSE to encourage young people into the sector.

David Hanley, founder of Competence Matters, said: “After 20 incredible years of building and leading Competence Matters, the time has come for me to step back as I approach retirement.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team, and I am immensely grateful to every member of staff, past and present, for their hard work, passion and commitment to excellence.