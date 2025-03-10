Training programme to improve social housing residents’ knowledge extended

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The government has announced it is extending the Four Million Homes training programme in a move it hopes will “empower social housing residents”.
The government-funded scheme provides social housing residents with guidance, information and training about their rights and how to stand up for them.
In the past two years, the programme has trained 3,000 residents and given information to hundreds of thousands through social media and the Four Million Homes website.
The government believes the extension of the scheme will ensure that more residents will have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and “empower them to create positive change in their housing and communities”.
The extension will also include a review and expansion of its training content, in response to new requirements such as Awaab’s Law.
At the start of last month, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner confirmed in a written statement that “the government will bring Awaab’s Law into force for the social housing sector from October this year”.
Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat, will force social landlords to respond to hazards within strict timeframes.
Under the Four Million Homes programme, monthly topic-based webinar sessions will continue, alongside the opportunity for residents to interact with officials and experts, share experiences and learn practical strategies.
One resident who offered feedback after taking part in the scheme said: “It’s made me feel empowered.
“When I came for the first time, I was at a really low point and started to feel that it was acceptable how my housing is and how my landlord is treating me. It made me realise that it isn’t acceptable.”
The online offer will also be built upon via social media content and short, accessible guides to ensure that as many residents of the four million social homes in England have access to the information required to exercise their rights and hold their landlords to account.
Helen Bartlett, programme manager of Four Million Homes, said: “All of the team at Four Million Homes are delighted that the government has shown its continued support for the vitally important work that Four Million Homes provides to social housing residents about their rights and their landlords responsibilities.”
Residents and social housing providers interested in participating in the programme are advised to visit the Four Million Homes website.
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