Transformative planning reforms could kickstart new era of housebuilding

The bill also makes key commitments on nature recovery, creating a Nature Restoration Fund. Responsibility for mitigating the environmental impact of development will move away from multiple project-specific assessments, to a single strategic assessment and delivery plan – a move welcomed by a number of developers and non-governmental organisations alike.

I am especially invested in clause 91 of the bill. This brings in long-overdue changes to the compulsory purchase order (CPO) process and ‘hope value’. For far too long, the losers in our system have been the prospective homeowners or social housing residents; the winners have been the landowners.

For decades, when land has been purchased in the public interest under the CPO scheme, local authorities have, in many cases, had to pay unrealistic premiums for land based on an estimate of the potential, or hope, value of the land, if planning permission is secured. Too often this has made it unviable for councils to build much-needed social housing and infrastructure.

A few years ago, the thinktank Civitas estimated that the reforms to hope value could cut the cost of a national social housing building programme by 38%. It’s also a policy long advocated for by housing charity Shelter.

“For far too long, the losers in our system have been the prospective homeowners or social housing residents; the winners have been the landowners”

Currently, councils have some power to acquire land in the public interest without having to pay hope value. However, these current CPO powers that lie with councils are limited and can be inefficient. The bill will empower councils and elected mayors to take decisions on CPOs and for them to be used more widely when there are plans to build social housing at scale.

Consultancy Arup previously suggested that an increase in the use of the new CPO powers could lead to an additional 4,000 social rent homes per year by 2029-30.

Hope value and questions of landownership might sound niche, but getting this right is central to meeting the housing policy challenge of our time. The original New Towns programme in the late 1940s saw large areas of land being purchased at existing value and then passed to development corporations to manage and invest in social housing and community amenities and infrastructure.

As we look to build our next generation of New Towns, we need a policy framework that gives us the best chance to replicate this success. Our ambition is to build homes and communities today, not just to meet the immediate crisis, but that will still be standing in 100 years’ time.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will be crucial in giving us the tools to do the job.

Andrew Lewin, Labour MP for Welwyn Hatfield and chair, APPG on New Towns