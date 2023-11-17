Our research shows that half (48%) of homeowners in England don’t know where to get independent, impartial advice on making improvements to reduce their home’s carbon emissions through improved efficiency. And 39% aren’t confident in assessing where to start in this process. Furthermore, just 17% think that the UK government is providing a good level of support in terms of advice to help households reduce their energy use.

To harness this motivation and empower households to retrofit their homes, we are calling on the UK government to introduce a national retrofit programme in England that would roll out and co-ordinate energy efficiency improvements at scale. This should be supported by a free, independent, tailored national home energy advice service in England, similar to schemes in place in other parts of the UK and Europe. Such a service would give people the confidence to install the right measures for their homes, refer them to appropriate grant or finance schemes, which will help them avoid upfront costs, and connect them with locally accredited installers “Retrofitting does involve upfront costs but reduces energy bills significantly, meaning the measures pay for themselves over time”

The positive impacts that this would have on people’s homes, energy bills and the wider economy is evidenced by research we undertook on behalf of the Climate Change Committee into climate policies in other parts of the UK and the world. France’s national advice-led retrofit programme, for example, helped to deliver 670,000 home renovations in 2022. While in Scotland, 47% of customers of the Home Energy Scotland service in 2021-22 installed at least one energy efficiency measure, low-carbon heating or renewable energy improvement after receiving advice from an advisor.

The economic and energy security benefits of policies that improve home energy efficiency have been repeatedly proven. By contrast, the OBR has shown that dependence on gas imports could be twice as costly in debt as public investment in the transition to net zero.

The period from now to 2030 will be pivotal for the future of our country and our planet. Now is the time for scaling up action to provide industry and the public with confidence in net zero and bring energy costs down. Delaying targets risks us being left behind while the rest of the world makes a just transition to a low-carbon future.