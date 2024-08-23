The intention behind the Stairs proposal is welcome, but it is missing the complexity of how providers will be able to produce this information, argue Daisy Armstrong and Michael Verrier #UKhousing

Transparency and accountability are essential in building trust, but how this is achieved is key #UKhousing

This provides a balance of opinions that can be used to formulate practicable and meaningful sector solutions.

The G15 Residents’ Group was established to be influential in resident-led sector change and to reform sector strategies, including in transparency and accountability. The newly formed group is unique, made up of G15 involved residents who have housing sector knowledge, as well as experience of being socially housed.

The government’s consultation on Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (Stairs) is the latest development in a long-running debate on how landlords can improve transparency for housing association residents.

The Stairs consultation response of the G15 Residents’ Group marks the start of our efforts to achieve this. We use a method that encourages open and honest discussions, resulting in a write-up of key themes and views, and ensuring that residents’ perspectives and priorities are effectively voiced.

This forum is representative of the residents and their communities living in the 777,000 social homes managed and provided by the G15 landlords.

As a result of our Stairs meeting, it became clear that our members’ top priority is improving the accessibility of information available to residents. However, more information is not necessarily better; it must be concise, clear and relevant to us.

“Consider the variety of languages spoken by social housing residents; a significant number do not speak English as their first language. Information must be accessible and comprehensible to be effective”

Additionally, we considered the practicality of these proposals, including resource capabilities and financial implications. Our belief was that the sector is facing significant financial pressures, and the push for transparency should not come at the expense of efficiency. Smaller associations could find the resource squeeze particularly challenging.

It became clear from the G15 Residents’ Group members that prioritising better-quality delivery of services and homes is more meaningful for us and our communities.

The group’s discussions produced a conflicted view. While we support the principles of transparency and accountability, we have concerns about the costs, bureaucracy, consistency, accessibility and regulation of the required information.

Overall, we believe that implementing the Stairs proposals could have unintended consequences. Instead of empowering residents, it could overload housing associations and undermine their desired outcomes.