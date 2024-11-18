Transport corridors could be a route to additional grey belt housing

Several major transport routes running through green belt land have the potential for sustainable development, writes David Churchill, a partner at planning consultancy Carter Jonas #UKhousing

This frequently means that areas with poor access to services and jobs, and requiring longer commutes, are the default option for development.

The expansion of the green belt since its inception coupled with population growth in urban centres has given rise to ‘leapfrog’ development, where developers have been forced to build further away from urban areas.

More specifically, the “golden rules” on green belt release will require 50% of those homes to be allocated as social/affordable housing – a substantial opportunity for growth.

The new government has made it clear that the green belt will be used to meet increased demand for housing and the government’s ambitious 1.5 million-homes target.

Clearly, this is not the most sustainable option, and areas of green belt that could be characterised as grey belt may be better suited to development. There are several options to address the urgent need for housing, each with its own benefits. The modest release of land from the green belt forms part of the solution, and either edge-of-town development or development along major transport arteries are, in my view, preferable to leapfrog development.

Carter Jonas recently carried out extensive research. We determined there are several major transport routes running through the green belt which have the potential for sustainable development and could prevent both leapfrogging and urban sprawl. “Edge-of-town development or development along major transport arteries are, in my view, preferable to leapfrog development”

Due to green belts typically being in the form of rings around urban centres, major transport routes tend to pass through them to connect one urban area to another, or rural areas to city centres. Numerous existing transport corridors and interchanges present the potential for development, saving both the time and money needed to build new ones. Flexible use of green belt land in areas served by existing motorway junctions or railway stations, for instance, would allow for more sustainable patterns of development than leapfrog development, without creating urban sprawl.