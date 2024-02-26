Council says at least 2,000 people in temporary accommodation sent from other local authorities #UKhousing

Harlow was in the top 10 areas where households were being sent.

Last year, an Inside Housing investigation revealed where London boroughs were sending homeless households, in one instance more than 200 miles away in Liverpool. The latest data shows that London councils sent nearly 2,600 households out of the capital in 2022-23, around 8% of total placements.

Mr Swords said that Harlow will be doing everything in its power to block the acquisition, but that the “bigger issue” is the ongoing trend of London councils housing people in temporary accommodation in the local area.

The building is privately owned and if the London council’s purchase is successful, “at least 50%” of the flats will be let at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rent to homeless households currently stuck in temporary accommodation, while the rest will be market rent.

It comes after it emerged in a report in December that Newham Council plans to buy the 172-home Burnt Mills in Harlow as part of its accelerated acquisition programme in a bid to reduce temporary accommodation pressures.

Dan Swords, leader of Harlow Council, told Inside Housing that the local authorities behind the numbers are largely in London, while the trend is putting significant pressure on services and Harlow’s ability to find properties for its own homeless households.

Mr Swords said: “We’ve got over 2,000 people at the moment in Harlow in temporary accommodation from other councils in all sorts of conditions.

“Largely what have been offices and former warehouses either bought directly by London boroughs or owned by private companies that then lease the units to London boroughs.

“That is the much greater issue because of the pressure that is put on local services, but also they have become real hotspots for anti-social behaviour and all sorts of other pressures on social services.

“It’s also entirely unfair on the individuals because often this accommodation is enormously substandard.”

Mr Swords said the trend started around five or six years ago. At the same time, to be eligible for council housing in Harlow a resident must have lived in the area for five years.

“Where these boroughs have placed people in temporary accommodation, they’re now meeting the five year plus and therefore the advice from the host borough is ‘go to Harlow Council because they’ll give you a council property’. Which is obviously entirely unjust and usually the individuals don’t want to be here. They’ve got no support or family in the local area.”

Councils are not legally obliged to inform the local authority that they are sending homeless households into an area, although local government guidance recommends doing so.

Mr Swords added: “That 2,000 is those that we know of and that’s not all through other councils telling us. You do see a real difference between councils that do and those that don’t. That in itself comes with huge challenges. Even the more practical things like if someone is placed in temporary accommodation they get council tax relief so they don’t have to pay the council tax.

“But what often happens is that the London borough tells the individual ‘don’t worry, you don’t need to pay council tax’. We’re not informed that they’ve been put there so we essentially just have a bill running up for council tax on that property. Whereas if we’re informed properly, they get the relief from the start.”