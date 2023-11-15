Trial date set as defendants reveal intent to dismiss charges related to huge fire at retirement village

All six companies being prosecuted in relation to a huge fire at Beechmere retirement village in 2019 have made a submission to have all of the charges dismissed #UKhousing

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service announced a series of charges under fire safety legislation in July, which relate to its investigation of the fire that destroyed the Beechmere retirement village in Crewe in August 2019.

Your Housing Group was one of six organisations that appeared in court this week, charged with fire safety offences, after the case was moved from Warrington Magistrates’ Court last month .

During a pre-trial hearing yesterday, Chester Crown Court heard that the defendants had given notice of applications to dismiss a number of the charges in this case. No applications have yet been made.

A full list of the charges relating to each organisation can be found here.

The companies have the opportunity to file an application for a dismissal of certain charges and an application in relation to an abuse of process. If applications are made, the companies will return to court for four days on 22 April 2024 for a hearing.

A trial start date has been set for 6 May 2025 and is expected to last for 10 weeks.

At the magistrates’ court in October, Your Housing, Avantage (Cheshire) and Morgan Sindall Property Services all pleaded not guilty.

Your Housing, which was the ‘responsible person’ for fire safety at the development, faces 16 charges under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

These include a failure to take measures to prevent the spread of fire in the premises, a failure to ensure it was possible for people to evacuate the premises as quickly and as safely as possible, and a failure to ensure employees were provided with adequate safety training.

Avantage (Cheshire) procured the design and build process and operated the scheme. Morgan Sindall Property Services was contracted to provide repairs and maintenance.

The fire service has also charged three other firms, which each gave no indication of a plea at the magistrates’ court this week.

These were: WSP UK, a consultancy that provided a fire strategy for the building; Total Fire Group, which risk assessed Beechmere in 2017 and 2018; and Mac Roofing and Contracting, which carried out roofing works in the days immediately before the blaze.