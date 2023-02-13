Tribunal appeal upholds position that lift repairs are legitimate service charge costs

The case was brought against Anchor by Kenneth Cox, a resident at Tony Law House in south London.

The property is a four-storey, purpose-built independent living retirement development of 51 flats for those aged 55 and over.

All of the flats in the building are occupied under assured tenancies and Mr Cox has occupied his flat on the fourth floor of the building since February 2010.

During the tribunal process, Mr Cox told the FTT that many of the tenants are older or infirm and have to use wheelchairs, walking sticks or frames.

He explained that a properly functioning lift serving all floors of the building is an essential facility that many tenants rely on and without which they would be unable to continue living in their flats.