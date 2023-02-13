Tribunal appeal upholds position that lift repairs are legitimate service charge costs

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After an appeal, a first-tier tribunal (FTT) has determined that the costs incurred by a landlord in repairing and maintaining the lift at a property in London can be included in the service charge.
The case was brought against Anchor by Kenneth Cox, a resident at Tony Law House in south London.
The property is a four-storey, purpose-built independent living retirement development of 51 flats for those aged 55 and over.
All of the flats in the building are occupied under assured tenancies and Mr Cox has occupied his flat on the fourth floor of the building since February 2010.
During the tribunal process, Mr Cox told the FTT that many of the tenants are older or infirm and have to use wheelchairs, walking sticks or frames.
He explained that a properly functioning lift serving all floors of the building is an essential facility that many tenants rely on and without which they would be unable to continue living in their flats.
Mr Cox based his main argument on Section 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 which, as he pointed out, prevents the landlord under a tenancy to which it applies from recovering the costs of certain repairs from its tenants.
He argued that those repairs included the cost of work to the common areas of a building, including entrance halls, stairs and lifts.
Mr Cox also challenged his liability for other charges, including for tree maintenance and a warden service, in addition to taking issue with the rate that the cost of services had increased in comparison to the rate of inflation and the rates of increase in the state pension on which most residents of the building rely.
Mr Cox applied to the FTT for a determination of his liability to pay service charges for the years from 2010 to 2022.
The service charge budget for the building for 2021-22 included a total sum (to which all tenants contribute a proportion) of £2,860 towards the cost of a new lift installed in 2018, together with the cost of a lift servicing contract (£758), lift inspection (£224) and lift repairs (£446).
The FTT originally ruled in June 2022 that the costs incurred in repairing the lift could not be included in the service charge, but this was overturned during an appeal last month.
In explaining his appeal decision, Martin Rodger, deputy chamber president of the Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber, said that “it is clear to me that the FTT went astray in its analysis of section 11”.
Ultimately, Mr Rodger found that the FTT’s earlier ruling imposed an additional implied covenant requiring the landlord to repair the common parts of the building, including common facilities and essential installations, whatever their nature.
He added: “I have reached the conclusion that that interpretation went too far.”
An Anchor spokesperson said: “Following the judgement of the first-tier tribunal, Anchor appealed against the decision and was successful. We are considering its detailed findings.”
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