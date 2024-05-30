Camden Council said a recent tribunal ruling could make it more difficult to check if a building owner has carried out the necessary building safety works #UKhousing

The bridge comprises glazed elevations, which are now known to have category three aluminium composite material cladding – similar to that used on Grenfell Tower – after being installed as part of a refurbishment programme in or about 2014.

The main use of the six-storey buildings is as commercial premises, but the first floor contains five residential flats.

In this case, a firm called Raingate is the freeholder of the buildings, which are connected by a four-storey high link bridge over a pedestrian alleyway known as Chichester Rents.

An improvement notice requires the person or firm on whom it is served to carry out remedial action within a certain time.

The judgment came after an appeal against an improvement notice that had been served under Section 12 of the Housing Act 2004 on a property at 4 Star Yard in Camden, which forms part of larger premises spread over two buildings.

Following the Grenfell Tower Fire in June 2017, local authorities were asked to identify and actively ensure that all building owners of high-rise residential buildings with potentially unsafe cladding were taking appropriate measures to guarantee their buildings were safe and that residents felt safe.

After the initial improvement notice was issued by Camden, an appeal was submitted by Raingate on the basis that a formal improvement notice was unnecessary and that it would have been sufficient for the council to have served an advisory hazard awareness notice instead.

This is similar to an improvement notice except there are no dates for the work to be started or completed, and no offence is committed if not complied with.

The tribunal judge agreed the the council should have served an improvement notice and that it was appropriate to investigate the materials and make-up of the external walls.

However, Inside Housing understands that the wording of the judgment allows Raingate to appoint its own expert to assess the quality of any remediation work and then inform the council, as opposed to allowing Camden to inspect the work itself.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “While we welcome the tribunal’s judgment that we correctly served an improvement notice, it’s disappointing that the owner sought to appeal this and was unwilling to carry out a full review of the buildings materials to understand any potential risks.

“We have worked hard to help these residents and improve their safety, and have some concerns that the details of this judgment may make it more challenging for the council to undertake our role and ensure that the owner is carrying out appropriate works to ensure that risks to residents are reduced.