Tribunal upholds London council’s cladding improvement notice

Camden Council has successfully defended an improvement notice it made against a building owner to tackle unsafe cladding #UKhousing

However, the firm lodged an appeal against the notice in November 2023.

It was supposed to compel Hazlewood, the building owner, to remediate unsafe cladding at Princes Park Apartments, 52 Prince of Wales Road, in London.

Camden Council issued the notice to Hazlewood Properties Limited under Section 11 of the Housing Act 2004 in October last year.

The council’s private sector housing service had been engaging with Hazlewood since June 2020, but despite reassurances from managing agents, no action had been taken to remedy fire safety issues.

The decision, handed down by the First-tier Tribunal, upholds the council’s notice and highlights concerns about the delays by the property owner in addressing fire safety risks.

The tribunal criticised the appellant’s failure to take action on critical fire safety issues.

It was determined that Hazlewood’s real objection was not the complexity of the work, but the financial implications.

The tribunal concluded that the council’s requirement to commence works within 90 days and complete them within 360 days was both reasonable and necessary to protect the safety of residents.

In his summing up on Hazlewood’s suggestion this timeframe was not feasible, the judge said: “We can only observe that this attitude also wholly fails to recognise the appellant’s [Hazlewood’s] basic repairing obligations under the lease.

“The claim that the appellant [Hazlewood] does not know what it needs to do is undermined by the mass of clear evidence in the bundle dating back as far as 2021, and is entirely implausible.”