Tribute paid to Sadru Visram, a ‘pioneering figure in British social housing’

Sadru Visram was born in Zanzibar on 4 March 1945, with his mother making the journey by traditional dhow sailboat from the island of Pemba – where the family lived in the town of Chake Chake – to reach the nearest hospital.

Mr Visram was the son of an Ismaili Muslim businessman originally from India. He was the eldest of three brothers, and took that responsibility seriously from an early age; his brothers recall him steering them away from trouble and looking out for them with quiet, steady determination.

When revolution came to Zanzibar in 1964, the family moved to Dar es Salaam on the mainland of Tanganyika, now Tanzania. Mr Visram had originally intended to become an engineer.

But instead, and fortunately, he began his working life in Dar es Salaam, gaining early experience with local associates of Deloitte. He then made the long journey to Britain in October 1969, arriving with ambition, ability and a willingness to graft.