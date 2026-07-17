Tribute paid to Sadru Visram, a ‘pioneering figure in British social housing’

Sadru Visram, who has died aged 81, was a pioneering figure in British social housing, a devoted family man, and a pillar of his Ismaili Muslim community.
Sadru Visram was born in Zanzibar on 4 March 1945, with his mother making the journey by traditional dhow sailboat from the island of Pemba – where the family lived in the town of Chake Chake – to reach the nearest hospital.
Mr Visram was the son of an Ismaili Muslim businessman originally from India. He was the eldest of three brothers, and took that responsibility seriously from an early age; his brothers recall him steering them away from trouble and looking out for them with quiet, steady determination.
When revolution came to Zanzibar in 1964, the family moved to Dar es Salaam on the mainland of Tanganyika, now Tanzania. Mr Visram had originally intended to become an engineer.
But instead, and fortunately, he began his working life in Dar es Salaam, gaining early experience with local associates of Deloitte. He then made the long journey to Britain in October 1969, arriving with ambition, ability and a willingness to graft.
His early years in London were spent at Gimson & Co, a small firm of chartered accountants, before he moved to the international firm Blick Rothenberg & Noble, and then, in 1973, to KPMG, where he rose to senior manager level with a portfolio of large quoted public companies.
It was also in 1973 that he married Teresa, whom he had met while living in a student hostel in Lancaster Gate. They married in her hometown of Bridport, Dorset, and went on to have three children: Farah, Toby and Anisa.
In 1981 Sadru joined L&Q, where he would spend 20 years and leave an indelible mark. He joined as finance director and eventually became group finance director, guiding the organisation through a period of transformational growth – from fewer than 10,000 homes to 35,000, with a turnover exceeding £100m and assets of over £2bn.
At a time when housing associations were heavily dependent on government grants and starved of capital, Sadru developed the financial strategies that opened private and capital markets to the sector.
These included bond issues, borrowing clubs and pioneering student housing schemes. His work was cited by regulators as a beacon for the wider sector.
His contribution to housing was recognised in the 2005 New Year’s Honours List with the award of an OBE, an honour that reflected not just his professional achievements but his broader commitment to the people that housing exists to serve.
After leaving L&Q, Sadru worked as an independent consultant, taking on interim finance director roles at some of the sector’s leading organisations, including Genesis Housing Group, Notting Hill Housing Group, Octavia Housing and East Thames Housing Group, where he contributed to the financing of the Olympic Village.
He also served on several non-executive boards, most notably at Asra Greater London Housing Association, where he was a founding board member for over 20 years and chaired the board through a significant merger, and at The Housing Finance Corporation, where he played a key role in reversing the organisation’s fortunes.
Beyond housing, he gave his time generously as a school governor, treasurer of Age Concern Newham and member of the Aga Khan Economic Planning Board.
His Ismaili Muslim faith was central to his life – not as a private matter but as a constant, active commitment to community. He offered his professional expertise in service of the Aga Khan Foundation and was, to those around him, an example of what it means to live one’s faith through action.
Sadru enjoyed badminton, bridge, walking and yoga. His taste in music extended, as he would say himself, strictly to Bollywood. He made friends easily, engaged warmly with everyone he met, and had the rare quality of making people feel both seen and supported.
He is survived by Teresa, their children, his brothers, and a wide circle of colleagues, friends and community members whose lives he touched.
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