Tribute paid to Thames Reach Housing chair Jeremy Swain

He was most recently chair of the TRH board, and served as chief executive of the charity for 19 years before stepping down in 2018. After leaving the role he joined the Department for Housing, Levelling Up and Communities as a senior advisor on rough sleeping an homelessness. He had also been a trustee with Commonweal Housing between 2019 and 2022. For many years he had also been an Inside Housing columnist, penning many thought-provoking pieces on the homelessness crisis.

The homelessness prevention charity praised his dedication over 30 years for helping to “shape Thames Reach into what it is now”.

Mr Swain, who was also formerly chief executive of Thames Reach, passed away on the 27 May.

Mr Swain first joined Thames Reach in 1984 as an outreach worker.

“Jeremy will be missed not only by Thames Reach but by everyone who had the privilege of working with him, both during his time here and subsequently,” the charity said in a statement.

“His leadership and tireless efforts have been instrumental in shaping Thames Reach into the organisation it is today.”

Ashley Horsey, chief executive at Commonweal, said: "I was privileged to have known and worked with Jeremy over many years, he helped me when I first joined Commonweal Housing as part of my first advisory panel - his advice was always so generously given and so gratefully received. I was pleased we delivered the innovative Peer Landlord project with Thames Reach with Jeremy at the helm - his vision of what was possible was key; and delighted he agree to become a trustee of Commonweal in later years. Brave, passionate and true. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends who knew him best."

Thames Reach set up registered provider TRH to help with the transfer of a hostel from a major landlord in February 2023.