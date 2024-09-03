Tributes paid after ‘thoughtful’ and ‘dedicated’ housing director and chief executive passes away

A “proud” resident of Carlisle, he lived in the city with his wife, Cath, until her death, raising their two children.

Paul Thomson, affordable housing director at Berkeley Group, and Lisa Thomson, his sister, said their father’s commitment to serving the community was “unwavering”.

“He dedicated his entire life to both the city and the county, both professionally and personally, throughout his career and on into retirement.

“We are immensely proud of his work, achievements and the impact he had on the people across the county. He also instilled a love for Carlisle United, a bond that is now shared with his grandchildren as well,” they said.

His family described Mr Thomson as an “active and social man”, enjoying his retirement both on the golf course, where he passed on tips to his grandson Harry, and also his love of music, whether attending local jazz performances or playing the piano with friends.

Richard Cave, a retired housing professional and experienced non-executive director and chair, worked with Mr Thomson when he was regional director at Two Castles Housing Association (now Castles and Coasts) during the 1990s.

He said: “Eric was a fantastic advocate of partnership working to achieve new social housing provision across Copeland [Borough Council’s] rural area and in the regeneration of Whitehaven town, in particular.

“At the time, we collaborated on bringing many outstanding historical buildings back into use as affordable housing, notably Catherine Mill [a flax-spinning mill built in 1809 by Joseph Bell].

“We obtained funding from the Housing Corporation, the council and English Heritage to preserve and transform these buildings.

“We also received planning partnership awards in recognition of our joint-working achievements.”

Mr Cave described Mr Thomson as a “diligent public servant in his role as housing chief”.

“He was thoughtful, supportive and engaging with us, his planning colleagues and local politicians.

“He was also a quiet family man, who always acted with integrity, and he will be missed greatly by all those who knew him,” he said.

Mr Thomson’s funeral will take place at Carlisle Crematorium on 9 September at 11am.

If you would like to pay tribute to Mr Thomson, please contact: grainne.cuffe@oceanmedia.co.uk