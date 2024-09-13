Tributes paid to ‘dear friend’ and ‘mentor’ after social housing executive passes away

RDHS was appointed to consult with tenants on their proposed creation. On a visit to the proposed (but never created) trust in Sunderland, the then housing minister was undertaking an estate walkabout and called into the local fish and chip shop. He asked for a portion of fish and chips and said that he also fancied some of the guacamole. Rodney had to politely point out to the rather startled shop assistant, that he did in fact mean mushy peas!

In all his ‘crisis management’ roles, Rodney would always have a keen eye on the interests of the innocent staff. It was never their fault if the committee or executive team were no good.

Rodney was adept at bringing the staff team together, calming the situation and providing reassurance that he would work tirelessly to protect them and the tenants they worked for, and hugely successful at building confidence and trust.

Rodney was also a master of executive recruitment. Many a chief executive owes their career to Rodney and many housing professionals in sharing their stories following his death talk of the support and guidance he gave them during their career.

He was passionate about social housing and regeneration and a huge advocate of learning from others. He would often arrange reciprocal study tours to Denmark, the Netherlands and France, and was delighted to be actively involved in the creation of the Tri-County Conference, a bi-annual event arranged by the CIH, the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) and the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association (CHRA).

Karen Thoreson, former president of NAHRO, told me: “Rodney’s commitment to excellence in housing, challenging norms and proving new, better processes and always demonstrating a humour that tickled your ribs, has kept him in my thoughts.”

The Tri-County Conference also gave Rodney a chance to mix some of his other passions with work. Rodney loved music and was an accomplished musician. An impromptu singalong at one of the first conferences led at the next, to a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Rodney at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

The ‘pièce de résistance’, though, has to be conducting a brass band in Manchester Town Hall on the final evening of the next conference he helped to host in the city. A feat he also repeated at the retirement party for Barry Natton at Riverside a few years later.

Rodney’s contribution to the shared learning “across the pond”, as he would say, led to him receiving international recognition from both CHRA and NAHRO. He was extremely honoured, or “chuffed”, as he would say, to be the first UK recipient of the prestigious NAHRO John D Lange International Award in 2006.

I also very fondly recall a call we had from Anthony Mayer, chief executive of the Housing Corporation in about 1994. Rodney said: “Have you heard of this chap Tom Mannion and Irwell Valley? I want you to go and visit him and report back.”

Rodney and I both met with Tom. We had a fascinating morning that ultimately led to the formal endorsement of what was called Gold Service by the corporation. Sadly Tom passed away a few years ago but hopefully his legacy lives on.

Rodney’s other passions included Liverpool Football Club. He was a season ticket holder and was sadly at Hillsborough. He also loved cricket. He took great pride in organising a housing association North vs South annual match, which many of us enjoyed playing. He brought out of cricketing retirement people like Alan Kilburn, chief executive of Home Group, Matthew Gardiner and David Edmonds, then chief executive of the Housing Corporation.

The annual trophy, sponsored by legal firm Dawson & Co, was hosted in Nottingham and Birmingham – and reported at length in Inside Housing. Whenever Rodney started a new consulting job, the organisation would be asked if they had any good cricketers looking to play for the ‘North’. An impromptu ‘net’ would be arranged to confirm if they were good enough!

One of Rodney’s acting chief executive roles took him to Henshaws Society for Blind People where he later became a trustee. He had a great affection for the organisation, although mischievously I wonder if it was really because their offices overlooked Old Trafford, and he would be guaranteed a car parking space for cricket matches.

Rodney was also very proud of his role as a columnist for Inside Housing and he would use the opportunity to share his sometimes quirky thoughts and insights on the sector. Many will remember his articles, including those that appeared in the daily edition produced during the annual Housing conference.

He was never short of the 500 or so words he had to pen each day, and many a delegate, speaker or exhibitor would look forward to reading his insightful and generally humorous pieces.

RDHS was also responsible for the day-to-day management, under contract, of two small housing associations, Quest on Merseyside and Windmill on the Fylde coast. While both organisations were relatively small, doing the ‘day job’ greatly assisted the consultancy work the company did.

When Rodney retired and RDHS became the consultancy of the CIH, Rodney being Rodney still wanted to keep his hand in, including continuing to write for Inside Housing until illness took over. He remained a passionate supporter of social housing, and the many tributes that have been placed by former colleagues and friends are a testament to this lifelong commitment and his long and distinguished career.

I should also mention Rodney’s faith. Church and choirs were very much part of his life.

On a personal note, he guided my career in social housing, employing me as a young graduate, encouraging me to be a part of the CIH. I recall him volunteering me to be branch secretary, but this ultimately led to me having the honour to be CIH president, at the time in 2002 the then youngest and first from the private sector.

Rodney had a huge desire to support people into housing and help them develop a successful career, both through employment at RDHS and through his consultancy work. Such has been his influence that, as with so many others, Rodney has remained a mentor and friend throughout my career.

I round off this tribute with a couple of comments from his friends overseas, who wrote to me today with their personal thoughts.

Rick Gentry, former chief executive of the San Diego Housing Authority, said: “I will let others reflect on the long, productive career of Rodney Dykes and how important and significant his many contributions have been to the affordable housing community, not only in the UK, but also across the Atlantic in our North American communities as well.

“Please do not misunderstand: Rod was a valuable mentor to me also, but first and foremost he was my dear friend.”

Robert Armstrong, former chief executive of the Omaha Housing Authority, said: “He was an outstanding individual who made all of us better human beings.”

Rodney – you had a great innings, and you will never walk alone.