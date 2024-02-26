Tributes paid to former tenant board members in Glasgow

Kate Willis and Robert McCormick were previously on the board of Glasgow Housing Association, which is now part of Wheatley Group.

Ms Willis, 72, was an ambassador for her community in Castlemilk where she lived for more than 65 years. She served on the Glasgow Housing Association board from 2009 until 2018, and on the Wheatley Group board from 2014 to 2018.

Mr McCormick, 79, was a member of the Glasgow Housing Association board from 2009 to 2014 and was a supporter of community engagement and local decision-making.