Tributes paid to former tenant board members in Glasgow

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Tributes have been paid to two former tenant board members in Glasgow after they passed away last month.
Kate Willis and Robert McCormick were previously on the board of Glasgow Housing Association, which is now part of Wheatley Group.
Ms Willis, 72, was an ambassador for her community in Castlemilk where she lived for more than 65 years. She served on the Glasgow Housing Association board from 2009 until 2018, and on the Wheatley Group board from 2014 to 2018.
Mr McCormick, 79, was a member of the Glasgow Housing Association board from 2009 to 2014 and was a supporter of community engagement and local decision-making.
Bernadette Hewitt, former chair of Glasgow Housing Association and Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “Everyone at Wheatley Group is sad to hear of the passing of Kate and Robert.
“They were both passionate about their communities and ensuring tenants were at the heart of decision-making. They will be sadly missed.”
Maureen Dowden, chair of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “Kate and Robert were true ambassadors for tenants and took great pride in being part of local committees and boards which helped transform communities and change the lives of tenants for the better. Our thoughts are with their family and friends.”
In October it emerged that Wheatley, Scotland’s largest housing association, achieved a 28% surplus increase for the financial year 2022-23, bolstered by tax write-offs from charitable activities.
The housing association, which owns or manages 95,600 homes across Scotland, reported a charitable surplus of £2.6m that was not subject to tax.
The same month, Wheatley paused its plans to demolish four towers in Glasgow after campaigners won a judicial review.
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