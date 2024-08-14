Tributes paid to former Wolverhampton Homes and National Federation of ALMOs chair

Tributes have been paid to Sue Roberts, the former chair of Wolverhampton Homes and the National Federation of ALMOs, who has died aged 71 #UKhousing

After her housing career, she was elected as a Labour councillor for the City of Wolverhampton, first in Oxley ward in 2018 and then Bilston North in 2023. Ms Roberts also worked as a school governor and a Beaver Scout leader.

She was awarded an MBE in recognition of her voluntary services to social housing in 2011.

Ms Roberts served as the chair of the board of Wolverhampton Homes for 10 years from 2008. She also chaired the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) from 2011 to 2015 and served as secretary of Brooklands Tenants and Residents Association.

Shaun Aldis, chief executive of Wolverhampton Homes, expressed his sadness at the death of Ms Roberts, calling her a “champion of social housing” who led the housing association with “vision and integrity”.

Mr Aldis said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of councillor Sue Roberts. Sue devoted her time to serving the people of Wolverhampton, especially those residents in need of decent and affordable housing.

“She was a champion of social housing and worked tirelessly to improve the quality and standards delivered across the city by Wolverhampton Homes.”

As chair of the board, he said, “Sue led Wolverhampton Homes with vision and integrity”, and as chair of the NFA, she “advocated for the interests of tenants and residents across the country”.

She was also a “loyal and active” member of Brooklands Tenants and Residents Association, “always listening to and supporting her local community”, he said.

“On behalf of the senior management team, board and colleagues, I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Sue’s family and friends for their loss. Sue will be sadly missed.”

Sue Kunynec, retired director of people at Wolverhampton Homes, added: “So sorry to hear this sad news. Sue was the bravest person I’ve worked with, a real fighter for tenants at all levels. She will be sorely missed. Condolences to Trevor and her family and friends.”

Eamon McGoldrick, managing director of the NFA, said Ms Roberts was a “very passionate advocate” for social housing and the ALMO sector.

He said: “She demonstrated this through her roles as a council tenant, chair of Wolverhampton Homes, chair of the NFA and more recently a councillor.

“Sue was fearless when it came to letting politicians and decision makers know how she felt on issues that were important to council tenants and the homes they live in.

“She combined this with a direct approach and a dry sense of humour. The council housing sector has lost a great ambassador.”