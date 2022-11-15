Tributes paid to WHG director and ‘tireless’ building safety champion

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West Midlands-based landlord WHG has paid tribute to director Paul Dockerill as a “tireless” champion of building safety following his death last week.
WHG confirmed that Mr Dockerill, director of energy and programme management at the association, passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 62.
Gary Fulford, chief executive of WHG, said: “We are devastated to hear of the sudden death of Paul. I remember interviewing Paul when he joined WHG; what set him apart from the other candidates was his warmth, his enthusiasm and passion for his work.”
Mr Dockerill worked in the social housing sector for over 20 years. His “life’s passion” was improving building safety, according to WHG, and he played an influential role in government policy as chair of the National Housing Federation’s building safety group.
He was also resident engagement ambassador on The Housing Safety and Well-being Taskforce and, most recently, trustee of the Chartered Institute of Building.
Mr Dockerill began his career as a carpentry and joinery apprentice. He worked at Birmingham builder William Sapcote on a range of projects, including major restoration work on numerous historic buildings.
After moving to construction company Thomas Vale as regional director, he discovered his passion for making a positive difference to people’s lives through social housing.
Mr Dockerill joined WHG in 2015 and played a crucial role in raising building safety standards. After the Grenfell tragedy in 2017, he pioneered the use of Twinnedit, an innovative building information modelling programme that is now used by more than 20 housing associations.
In 2021, Mr Dockerill was interviewed by Inside Housing about the ‘golden thread’ of data that gives local fire services information on the number of floors, hydrants and occupation of a building, as well as gives residents access to a digital version of their block.
Mr Fulford also remembered how Paul made time for everyone regardless of position or role and always greeted colleagues with a smile.
He added: “He was great at working with our customers and the work he has done around building safety was immense. It has been a privilege to work with him and witness first-hand the huge contribution Paul has made both to our organisation and to the sector as a whole.”
Rob Gilham, corporate director of business strategy and assets at WHG, worked closely with Mr Dockerill and said he leaves a gap in the team that can “never be replaced”.
"Paul tirelessly championed building safety, always ensuring residents were at the heart of everything he did. He won hearts and minds on his mission to improve building safety and his contribution to the sector cannot be underestimated,” he added.
Tina Mistry, relationship manager at fire alarm manufacturer Aico, worked alongside Mr Dockerill to set up The Housing Safety and Wellbeing Taskforce.
She said: “Paul was a lovely person who wore his heart on his sleeve. He did so much to support the sector, especially making sure residents were at the heart of everything. I feel so lucky to have worked closely with him. He will be deeply missed.”
Mr Dockerill is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
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