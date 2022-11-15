Tributes paid to WHG director and ‘tireless’ building safety champion

WHG confirmed that Mr Dockerill, director of energy and programme management at the association, passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 62.

Gary Fulford, chief executive of WHG, said: “We are devastated to hear of the sudden death of Paul. I remember interviewing Paul when he joined WHG; what set him apart from the other candidates was his warmth, his enthusiasm and passion for his work.”

Mr Dockerill worked in the social housing sector for over 20 years. His “life’s passion” was improving building safety, according to WHG, and he played an influential role in government policy as chair of the National Housing Federation’s building safety group.

He was also resident engagement ambassador on The Housing Safety and Well-being Taskforce and, most recently, trustee of the Chartered Institute of Building.