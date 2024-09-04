Tributes pour in after ‘force of nature’ and ‘legend in the world of housing law’ passes away

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Members of the legal world have paid tribute to housing legal aid lawyer Simon “Spike” Mullings, who passed away at the weekend.
Organisations and individuals across the housing and legal world have been paying tribute to Mr Mullings, known to many as Spike, a well-known member of the legal aid community, who passed away over the weekend.
Hammersmith and Fulham Law Centre, where Mr Mullings led the housing team, announced his death on Monday, saying he “died unexpectedly at the weekend while on holiday in Scotland”.
In a statement, the law centre wrote: “Simon was a legend in the world of housing law, known for his boundless energy and kindness and his unshakeable commitment to social justice. We are reeling from this terrible news and will miss Simon dreadfully.”
Legal Action Group said that Mr Mullings was an “an inspiration and true champion of social justice”.
The group, which is headed by housing lawyer Sue James, said: “His contribution to housing law is beyond measure, and his commitment, compassion and expertise changed countless clients’ lives for the better.”
Mr Mullings won the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year in the social welfare category in 2020 and co-chaired the Housing Law Practitioners Association from March 2020 to March 2024.
Before Hammersmith and Fulham Law Centre, Mr Mullings worked at Edwards Duthie Shamash Solicitors, which he joined in 1998 as a housing caseworker.
The law firm said that in the more than 25 years Mr Mullings worked at the organisation, he “assisted hundreds, if not thousands, of clients in fighting homelessness”.
It added: “As an accomplished lawyer, Simon brought a number of high-profile cases, but he firmly believed that some of his best work was done under the legal help scheme providing much-needed advice to the communities of east London.”
Mr Mullings often gave his insight to Inside Housing for articles and investigations, including on the challenges of getting homelessness support, the decimation of housing legal aid, and the impacts of new housing law and regulation.
Giles Peaker, partner at Anthony Gold Solicitors, said: “What Spike achieved for housing law and legal aid cannot be understated. A force of nature and a truly lovely man.”
Garden Court Chambers said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Mullings worked “tirelessly” with the government and the judiciary to establish guidance that meant tenants were not evicted, and create safe, suitable accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.
Garden Court Chambers added: “He was charming, kind and generous of spirit. Simon was also the life of a conference or party, a wonderful presence to be around and share a drink with, and often generously gave his time to help with organising an occasion. A gifted speaker, his speeches were typically the highlight of an event, delivered with his trademark humour, modesty, and always making a point of acknowledging others.”
James Stark paid tribute on behalf of Garden Court North Chambers and the North West Housing Law Practitioners Group. He said: “Spike was not only a terrific housing lawyer and advocate for legal aid, but he did a lot to ensure housing lawyers across the country were heard and not just those in London when dealing with the MOJ [Ministry of Justice] and the justice system.”
He added: “He was also a very talented musician, always the best dressed man at the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Awards, and was just immensely likeable.”
Many tributes made mention of Mr Mullings’ generosity of time with early career lawyers.
Kavita Rana, a partner at Edwards Duthie Shamash Solicitors, said: “Spike was my first supervisor during my training contract, and a supervisor like no other. His academic mindset against his patience and unbelievably kind soul stayed with me.”
Miranda Grell, a barrister at Staple Inn Chambers, said: “Whenever any junior barrister had a query, Spike was the first person in the group to respond. Spike’s passing is devastating, not just for everyone that knew him personally, but also for the world of housing law and housing justice.”
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