Tributes pour in after ‘force of nature’ and ‘legend in the world of housing law’ passes away

Organisations and individuals across the housing and legal world have been paying tribute to Mr Mullings, known to many as Spike, a well-known member of the legal aid community, who passed away over the weekend.

Hammersmith and Fulham Law Centre, where Mr Mullings led the housing team, announced his death on Monday, saying he “died unexpectedly at the weekend while on holiday in Scotland”.

In a statement, the law centre wrote: “Simon was a legend in the world of housing law, known for his boundless energy and kindness and his unshakeable commitment to social justice. We are reeling from this terrible news and will miss Simon dreadfully.”