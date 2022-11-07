Tributes pour in after Scottish housing boss passes away

Colleagues and friends of Glen Oaks’ Alasdair McKee have paid tribute to the chief executive after he died last week #UKhousing

Mr McKee is survived by his wife Diane and their two daughters.

Alongside Glen Oaks’ staff, Mr McKee was credited for driving forward an agenda for improving the lives of tenants in Arden, Darnley and Pollok.

Mr McKee had run Glen Oaks since it was created in 1991, first as its director before becoming chief executive in August 1992. He led the landlord for more than 30 years.

Colleagues and friends of Glen Oaks’ Alasdair McKee have spoken of what a devastating loss to the sector the 58-year-old’s death will be.

Simon Gaunt, chair of Glen Oaks, called Mr McKee a “true champion of the housing association movement”.

He added: “The entire staff and board of Glen Oaks, along with many of our tenants, are devastated and profoundly distressed by the loss of Alasdair.

“His contribution to the work of Glen Oaks serving our communities with distinction for over 30 years is incalculable and we grieve his passing most deeply.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and we know the wider housing association movement in Scotland and beyond will share the widespread sorrow felt by so many.”

Ross Wilson, the association’s communications advisor, said that Alasdair’s friendly persona greatly endeared him to the print and broadcast media.

He added: “Alasdair was a joy to work with – always listening, always willing to see things from a different angle but with a firm focus on doing his very best for the communities he served with such distinction for so long.”

David Bookbinder, director of Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations, said: “The depth of the shock and sorrow so many of us are feeling right now says it all.

“On top of Alasdair’s fantastic contribution to the community-based housing association movement and his glittering music career, we all knew him as just such a kind, considerate person.

“He remembered family stuff you’d told him ages ago and would always ask how things were going. And that smile of his – full of warmth and perhaps a wee bit of mischief. Amongst other occasions it lit up a good few Glen Oaks strategy days I had the pleasure of attending.”