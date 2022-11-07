Tributes pour in after Scottish housing boss passes away

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Tributes have poured in for the boss of a Glasgow-based housing association following his death last week.
Colleagues and friends of Glen Oaks’ Alasdair McKee have spoken of what a devastating loss to the sector the 58-year-old’s death will be.
Mr McKee had run Glen Oaks since it was created in 1991, first as its director before becoming chief executive in August 1992. He led the landlord for more than 30 years.
Alongside Glen Oaks’ staff, Mr McKee was credited for driving forward an agenda for improving the lives of tenants in Arden, Darnley and Pollok.
Mr McKee is survived by his wife Diane and their two daughters.
Simon Gaunt, chair of Glen Oaks, called Mr McKee a “true champion of the housing association movement”.
He added: “The entire staff and board of Glen Oaks, along with many of our tenants, are devastated and profoundly distressed by the loss of Alasdair.
“His contribution to the work of Glen Oaks serving our communities with distinction for over 30 years is incalculable and we grieve his passing most deeply.
“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and we know the wider housing association movement in Scotland and beyond will share the widespread sorrow felt by so many.”
Ross Wilson, the association’s communications advisor, said that Alasdair’s friendly persona greatly endeared him to the print and broadcast media.
He added: “Alasdair was a joy to work with – always listening, always willing to see things from a different angle but with a firm focus on doing his very best for the communities he served with such distinction for so long.”
David Bookbinder, director of Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations, said: “The depth of the shock and sorrow so many of us are feeling right now says it all.
“On top of Alasdair’s fantastic contribution to the community-based housing association movement and his glittering music career, we all knew him as just such a kind, considerate person.
“He remembered family stuff you’d told him ages ago and would always ask how things were going. And that smile of his – full of warmth and perhaps a wee bit of mischief. Amongst other occasions it lit up a good few Glen Oaks strategy days I had the pleasure of attending.”
Gary Dalziel, chief executive of Elderpark Housing, described Mr McKee as someone who was “deeply innovative” with “a strong and abiding connection with the community he served”.
Helen Forsyth, chair of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said that Mr McKee’s passing was a huge loss and that everyone at the organisation was devastated to learn of his death.
She added: “We send our love and warmth to Alasdair’s family and colleagues: we will always remember him with great fondness.”
Charles Turner, former chief executive of Thenue Housing, said that Mr McKee’s working life had been devoted to Glen Oaks, as he chose to remain working at the association and to lead it for more than three decades.
Mr Turner added: “We have lost someone dear to our hearts, who we could turn to for support, inspiration and guidance. Our housing world, particularly in Glasgow, will never be the same.”
Audrey Simpson, director of Scotland at Home Group, said that Mr McKee had encouraged and supported her throughout her career.
She said: “He dedicated his working life to serving the community and quite rightly was proud of what had been achieved over the years. But at the same time he was very modest. He firmly believed in communities and was passionate about providing a holistic approach to service delivery. I was lucky to call Alasdair a friend.”
Craig Sanderson, former chief executive of Link Group, described Mr McKee as someone who was a “dab hand” at “thinking outside the box”.
He added: “That’s why we attended each other’s opening events. That’s why we played together in various bands – a good excuse to get together to explore new ways of promoting the social enterprise business model and social justice agenda.
“That’s why at times like this, when so-called ‘leaders’ across the globe demonstrate that they are not fit for purpose, it is such a tragedy that we have lost someone who truly was.”
Maureen Cope, board member and Castlemilk community campaigner at Ardenglen Housing Association, said: “Alasdair’s lasting legacy will be defined by the successful, vibrant housing association he helped build over three decades and which has grown deep roots in its communities. That couldn’t have been achieved without Alasdair’s skill, enthusiasm and sheer hard work.”
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