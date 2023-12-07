Trick to shared ownership is being clear about what is being sold, says Clarion boss

Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, was giving evidence this week as part of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee’s inquiry into shared ownership.

The committee launched an inquiry in July with a remit to examine staircasing, reselling and the affordability of service charges.

Ms Miller said: The trick to this [shared ownership] is being absolutely clear at the outset what the product is that you’re selling and making sure that the buyer understands that.

“To that end, I think registered providers are now all using the key information documents, which enable the purchaser to take a much better informed view without relying just on the purchaser taking advice from a solicitor.”

How landlords sell and market shared ownership properties and the advice they provide to prospective buyers has come under the spotlight recently.