Trident chief executive to retire after 41 years in sector

“The last 20 years I have had the privilege of being chief executive in Wythenshawe, Sunderland and Birmingham, working with great partners and contributing to building and improving organisations rooted in their communities.

“Over this time, I worked alongside some dedicated and committed colleagues, tenants and board members. Many of whom have helped influence my work.

“To be honest, while I will not miss the travel, I will miss the people, buzz of work and the craic! Housing has been a roller coaster over the years, but I have always seen the opportunity to make a difference, work with tenants to improve services and provide the new homes needed.

“It feels tougher these days, money is short, costs high and expectations higher, but we all know housing is the core of a safe life. We must always remember why we are here and let the social purpose of what we do be at our heart.”

The outgoing boss will now assist Trident’s board in the transition to interim chief executive David Harris, currently group finance director, and will step down at the conclusion of his notice period at the end of August.

Brian Carr, chair at Trident, said: “On behalf of the board, I thank Nigel for all he has done for Trident during his time with us. He will leave the organisation in a much better place. He has put down strong foundation for his successor to build upon.”

Trident is also recruiting for a new chair of the board.