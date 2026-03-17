Trident chief executive to retire after 41 years in sector

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Trident Group has announced that chief executive Nigel Wilson will retire after 41 years in the housing sector.
Mr Wilson began as a housing officer working in Small Heath in co-operatives and has served in the top job at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group and Sunderland-based Gentoo, before returning to Birmingham to join Trident in 2023.
In what will be his three years at Trident, he has overseen the association being regraded to G1 for governance and removal of a regulatory notice by the Regulator of Social Housing after a downgrade in early 2024.
Mr Wilson also guided the landlord during its first inspection under the new regime, which saw Trident receiving grades of G1, V2 for financial viability and C2 under the consumer standards.
He is also credited with “the first recruitment of a resident to our board as well as providing key strategic vision for Trident to continue to provide vital services to residents and vulnerable communities in the Midlands”, the landlord said.
Mr Wilson said: “Like everyone, the time comes when you consider the time to pass on the baton to the next lucky person.
“At 63 years old, a new grandson in Holland and 10 years post a quadruple bypass, the family feel it is now time to step on to the next life pathway and ease down.
“In February this year, I celebrated 41 years working in the social housing sector. It has been an amazing experience and one I have been fortunate to enjoy and work alongside some outstanding colleagues and tenants.
“The last 20 years I have had the privilege of being chief executive in Wythenshawe, Sunderland and Birmingham, working with great partners and contributing to building and improving organisations rooted in their communities.
“Over this time, I worked alongside some dedicated and committed colleagues, tenants and board members. Many of whom have helped influence my work.
“To be honest, while I will not miss the travel, I will miss the people, buzz of work and the craic! Housing has been a roller coaster over the years, but I have always seen the opportunity to make a difference, work with tenants to improve services and provide the new homes needed.
“It feels tougher these days, money is short, costs high and expectations higher, but we all know housing is the core of a safe life. We must always remember why we are here and let the social purpose of what we do be at our heart.”
The outgoing boss will now assist Trident’s board in the transition to interim chief executive David Harris, currently group finance director, and will step down at the conclusion of his notice period at the end of August.
Brian Carr, chair at Trident, said: “On behalf of the board, I thank Nigel for all he has done for Trident during his time with us. He will leave the organisation in a much better place. He has put down strong foundation for his successor to build upon.”
Trident is also recruiting for a new chair of the board.
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