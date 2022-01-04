Troubled association Swan sees finance chief exit

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Swan Housing Association, which is currently non-compliant with the regulator’s standards and in the middle of merger talks, has seen its group finance director resign after less than two years in the role.
James King, who spent around nine years in total with the group, exited last month. He stepped up to the role of interim finance director in April 2020 after Jamie Smith, who was also Swan’s deputy chief executive, resigned.
“Swan Housing Capital wish to announce that James King has resigned from the board of the company effective from 24 December 2021,” the organisation announced in a filing to the markets on 24 December.
In his place, Swan has appointed Jeremy Vickers, a former executive at Metropolitan Thames Valley, as interim finance director. Mr Vickers has also been appointed to Swan’s board.
It is the latest in a raft of changes at the 11,600-home group after it also hired Peabody’s former finance chief Susan Hickey as its interim chief executive last month.
Ms Hickey is filling in for Swan’s long-serving chief executive John Synnuck, who Swan said at the time was “unwell”. Mr Synnuck is due to retire in March.
The group also appointed Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm Housing, and Paul Phillips, former chief financial officer of Notting Hill Genesis, to its group board as co-optees.
It comes after the Essex-based association was downgraded to a G3/V3 non-compliant rating by the Regulator of Social Housing in December. The regulatory judgement said the downgrade was partly due to a “material deterioration” in its financial position.
On the same day, Swan and Orbit Group announced they were in discussions to form a “partnership” and create a 60,000-home landlord. The tie-up is expected to complete in late 2022, according to the groups.
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