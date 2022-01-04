Troubled association Swan sees finance chief exit

James King, who spent around nine years in total with the group, exited last month. He stepped up to the role of interim finance director in April 2020 after Jamie Smith, who was also Swan’s deputy chief executive, resigned.

“Swan Housing Capital wish to announce that James King has resigned from the board of the company effective from 24 December 2021,” the organisation announced in a filing to the markets on 24 December.

In his place, Swan has appointed Jeremy Vickers, a former executive at Metropolitan Thames Valley, as interim finance director. Mr Vickers has also been appointed to Swan’s board.