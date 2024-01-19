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A London council found in breach of the consumer standards earlier this year has provided an update as part of its annual housing report for 2022-23.
The Haringey Council report outlines the progress made so far to rectify the breach, including more than 800 fire risk assessments and installing thousands of carbon monoxide detectors.
The local authority owns 15,234 homes, which were managed by its ALMO, Homes for Haringey, until mid-2022 when housing management services were brought back under the direct control of the authority.
It was found in breach of the Home Standard in March 2023.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) concluded that it put thousands of tenants at risk by failing to meet health and safety requirements for fire and electrical safety.
Following a self-referral, the English regulator found that the council had failed to complete a significant number of remedial fire safety actions, including 4,000 that were high risk.
In addition, it did not have up-to-date electrical safety reports for thousands of homes.
Through its investigation, the RSH also found that more than 100 of the council’s homes had serious, ‘Category 1’, hazards, and nearly 5,000 did not meet the Decent Homes Standard.
Later the same year, in July, the council was criticised for its “culture of apathy” by the Housing Ombudsman after a special investigation.
The watchdog said the issues, including poor complaint-handling, which may have led the council to decide to bring the ALMO back under its direct control, have “not been addressed and may have been compounded because of a legacy of poor records and information”.
Its housing annual report for 2022-23, which went before cabinet this week and gives an overview on performance for the year, is the first produced by the council since housing came back under direct delivery.
The council agreed an improvement plan last April, backed by £5m extra funding to ensure its homes meet regulatory standards.
Since March, the council has completed all 802 fire risk assessments, installed 14,338 carbon monoxide alarms, completed 4,469 electrical safety inspections, and completed more than 16,000 smoke and heat detector installations.
It closed 4,407 fire risk actions of the 8,378 reported to the regulator.
According to the report, planned investment works were carried out to 1,436 homes.
The council brought 476 homes up to the Decent Homes Standard. It has a target of 100% of homes being made decent by 2028.
The council also developed a new engagement framework.
It plans to reduce its repairs backlog by taking on extra staff, and simply its complaints process.
In a foreword to the report, Sarah Williams, cabinet member for housing, said: “Following two independent reviews of our service we agreed a detailed improvement plan in April 2023, backed by £5m extra funding to ensure all our homes comply with safety and Decent Homes standards, and to improve the responsiveness of our services.
“We are continuing to work closely and positively with the housing regulator and the Housing Ombudsman who are monitoring each stage of our journey.
“We have significant challenges but, as this Annual Review shows, we are making progress. And I am especially proud that we have been able to involve residents in all the key decisions we’ve made along the way – in line with the Haringey Deal.
“One of our key achievements is the development of a new engagement framework. This will ensure we continue to strengthen your voices and build your feedback into every aspect of our service, helping us meet the challenges of present – and provide the best possible homes for the future – together.”
She told Inside Housing: “We know there is more to do to tackle our repairs backlog, damp and mould issues and boost tenant satisfaction and we are determined to improve in these areas in the coming year.”
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