The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) concluded that it put thousands of tenants at risk by failing to meet health and safety requirements for fire and electrical safety.

It was found in breach of the Home Standard in March 2023 .

The local authority owns 15,234 homes, which were managed by its ALMO, Homes for Haringey, until mid-2022 when housing management services were brought back under the direct control of the authority.

The Haringey Council report outlines the progress made so far to rectify the breach, including more than 800 fire risk assessments and installing thousands of carbon monoxide detectors.

Following a self-referral, the English regulator found that the council had failed to complete a significant number of remedial fire safety actions, including 4,000 that were high risk.

In addition, it did not have up-to-date electrical safety reports for thousands of homes.

Through its investigation, the RSH also found that more than 100 of the council’s homes had serious, ‘Category 1’, hazards, and nearly 5,000 did not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Later the same year, in July, the council was criticised for its “culture of apathy” by the Housing Ombudsman after a special investigation.

The watchdog said the issues, including poor complaint-handling, which may have led the council to decide to bring the ALMO back under its direct control, have “not been addressed and may have been compounded because of a legacy of poor records and information”.

Its housing annual report for 2022-23, which went before cabinet this week and gives an overview on performance for the year, is the first produced by the council since housing came back under direct delivery.

The council agreed an improvement plan last April, backed by £5m extra funding to ensure its homes meet regulatory standards.