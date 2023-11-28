Troubled London landlord could get credit rating upgrade if merger completes

S&P could raise Octavia’s credit rating if it completes a merger with larger landlord Abri, the rating agency has said #UKhousing

It added: “This is partly because Octavia, which is financially weak in our view, would account for a comparatively small share of the combined group.”

“Abri has historically reported stronger financials compared with Octavia, and so we expect the combined entity would have stronger creditworthiness than Octavia’s,” S&P said in a new report.

London-based Octavia, which is currently non-compliant with the regulator’s standards, has had its BBB rating from S&P placed on ‘CreditWatch with positive implications’.

The two landlords announced last week that they were in talks over a possible merger. Octavia is by far the smaller of the two groups, with around 5,000 homes compared with Abri’s 50,000, but details on how the tie-up will work were not disclosed.

Octavia was downgraded to non-compliant ratings of G3/V3 by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) in September after “producing poor-quality and untimely financial data, and setting unrealistic budgets”. The RSH also branded Octavia’s financial position “weak”.

A few days after the RSH’s verdict, S&P lowered its credit rating on Octavia to BBB, as it warned “subdued financials could narrow the group’s headroom to meet lenders’ covenants”. However, the agency said it believed Octavia currently had “sufficient” liquidity.

S&P said in its latest update: “We expect that synergies and economies of scale from the combined group’s large asset base could help balance cost pressures.”

It added: “We think the business combination could improve Octavia’s management and governance, in addition to changes and measures taken at Octavia’s level already.”