‘Truly affordable housebuilding’ must be central to Conservatives’ levelling-up agenda, says former PM

Conservative focus on homeownership a “distraction”, argues Theresa May in foreword to new report advocating for social housebuilding #UKhousing

Former PM Theresa May has urged the government to make “truly affordable housebuilding” a central plank of the Tories’ levelling-up agenda #UKhousing

The CSJ’s new research had demonstrated that doing so would ensure Conservatives are “in tune” with so-called Red Wall voters in England’s former industrial heartlands, Ms May noted.

“Rediscovering our tradition of truly affordable housebuilding for the 2020s is what is needed if we are to address the social, economic and fiscal costs of the hidden housing crisis,” she added.

“Our overwhelming priority as Conservatives [should be] ensuring that everyone has a decent, affordable and secure home in which to live, work and build strong families,” Ms May said.

Prefacing the report by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), the thinktank founded by ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, Ms May argued that her party’s focus on homeownership had become a distraction.

The CSJ report out today, Exposing the Hidden Housing Crisis, claimed to have uncovered a lesser-known “underbelly” of housing need, namely the impact of the collapse in supply of “decent, affordable homes” on people with little chance of ever accessing homeownership.

Soaring levels of rough sleeping – 141% higher than in 2010 – and use of temporary accommodation, in which 95,000 families were living as of this year, amounted to a “blight on society”, the report said.

It warned that the annual housing benefit bill, which is already approaching £30bn, could reach £50bn by 2050.

Researchers, who surveyed 5,000 English adults on behalf of the CSJ, found that more than half (55%) of the population believed local housing costs were too high, with proportions significantly greater in the South and East of the country.

Almost half (43%) of private renters said they found meeting their housing costs fairly or very difficult, with a similar proportion (46%) commenting that the pandemic had made their housing circumstances less stable.

Across every region and voting preference, a majority of respondents told the study that the primary goal of housing policy should be affordability. By contrast, only 11% of people – including just 14% of Tory voters – said that eventual ownership should be the primary goal.

Fewer than a quarter of people (24%) surveyed believed the government’s definition of affordable housing was “truly affordable to local people”, with a similar proportion (23%) agreeing that the government is supplying the right housing to meet need.

Just 4% of the population strongly agreed that social homes are allocated in a fair and just manner at present. Three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe social housing is an “essential” safety net for people who are financially disadvantaged or who have “non-financial vulnerabilities”, such as disabilities.

Many of those surveyed associated social housing with positive concepts such as safety and community, although some also made less positive links, such as to poor housing quality and untidiness.