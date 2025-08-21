Trump has turned his back on Housing First. Will the UK follow him?

In 2021, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) published Close to Home. The report called for a national Housing First programme for England, supporting a minimum of 16,500 people experiencing the sharpest end of homelessness. The non-profit organisation, along with Homeless Link, were in the vanguard of calls for Housing First.

Although CSJ is still advocating for and shining a much-needed spotlight on the model, in No Place Like Home, its latest publication, it is now scaling back on this ambition.

So what is next for Housing First?

Housing First works. There is an overwhelming body of evidence, including the evaluation of the government’s own pilot scheme. The cost-benefit analysis alone shows that the pilots averaged expenditure of £7,700 per person per year, with long-term savings estimated at £15,880 per person per year. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government concluded that the services “delivered good value for money”.