Truss confirms ‘no-fault’ evictions for private tenants will be scrapped

At PMQs, Labour MP Graham Stringer said: “Spooking the markets and increasing the cost of borrowing and increasing the cost of mortgages was almost certainly an act of gross incompetence rather than malevolence.

“But going back on the commitment to end no-fault evictions is an act of extreme callousness. Can the prime minister reassure the 11 million private renters in this country that she will carry out her commitment to get rid of no-fault evictions?”

Ms Truss replied that she could, but did not offer any further detail.

In May, the Queen’s Speech confirmed that no-fault evictions would be abolished in a new Renters Reform Bill.

According to recent government figures, nearly 20,000 households in England were made homeless this way in 2021-22, up from almost 9,000 the previous financial year.