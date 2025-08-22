Trust aimed at solving Scottish island’s affordable homes shortage goes into administration

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A charitable trust that aimed to tackle the affordable housing shortage in the Isle of Arran has gone into administration after eight years.
The Arran Development Trust (ADT) is now being overseen by joint administrators at Interpath after the charity’s finances took a hit from storms, ferry disruptions, rising interest rates and building costs.
It had recently completed a development of 18 affordable rental homes in the village of Lamlash. Each home received four applications, with all tenants accepting their offers within 24 hours.
ADT’s website stated that its priority was to resolve Arran’s “chronic shortage” of affordable land and social housing through using grant money to buy and develop land as self-build and affordable housing.
As of March 2023, the trust aimed to get £4m in funds from the government and a commercial bank to pay for the housebuilding project along with 25 serviced self-build plots, according to its input to the island’s affordable housing taskforce.
But ADT’s most recent accounts, up to March 2024, showed it recorded a loss for the past two years totalling £113,000 in 2024 and £81,000 in 2023.
In a statement, Interpath said the trust had suffered “a number of issues” affecting its financial stability over the past year-and-a-half.
“This has included delays in the availability of contractors and the delivery of materials from the Scottish mainland as a result of disruption to the island’s ferry service; delays and damage to developments as a result of Storm Éowyn; as well as more general issues including the rising cost of building materials and labour, and high interest rates,” the firm said.
Interpath added: “With the charity’s funding position worsening, the trustees have worked tirelessly to explore their options, including exploring the potential to raise new finance.
“However, with creditor pressure intensifying, they had to take the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators.”
Managing director Alistair McAlinden and director James Dewar from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to the trust on 7 August.
Mr McAlinden said: “The availability of affordable housing in Arran has been a long-standing issue, and so it’s against this backdrop that Arran Development Trust has played a vital role in the delivery of homes for the benefit of the island community.
“It’s an enormous shame, therefore, that a combination of external factors and economic headwinds have resulted in the charity having to file for administration.”
He continued: “Our priority over the coming days and weeks will be to work with all stakeholders, including residents and the charity’s creditors, to find the best way forward.”
Last month, Inside Housing reported on a Scottish salmon farming business that is taking development into its own hands, after it revealed plans to build homes for workers on the country’s highlands and islands.
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