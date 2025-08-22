Trust aimed at solving Scottish island’s affordable homes shortage goes into administration

The Arran Development Trust (ADT) is now being overseen by joint administrators at Interpath after the charity’s finances took a hit from storms, ferry disruptions, rising interest rates and building costs.

It had recently completed a development of 18 affordable rental homes in the village of Lamlash. Each home received four applications, with all tenants accepting their offers within 24 hours.

ADT’s website stated that its priority was to resolve Arran’s “chronic shortage” of affordable land and social housing through using grant money to buy and develop land as self-build and affordable housing.