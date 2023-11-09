The research by data firm Housemark, midway through the first collection year, also found that nearly 40% of tenants do not believe their landlord listens to their views and acts on them.

However, the vast majority of tenants are satisfied that their home is safe and well-maintained.

The data is the first comprehensive look at the mid-year results of TSMs in England.

As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the Regulator of Social Housing created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September last year.

The mid-year report includes all 22 TSMs, with data from 189 social landlords covering 2.2 million properties, representing half of all social homes across England.