John Wickenden, research manager at Housemark, reflects on the publication of the tenant satisfaction measures #UKhousing

TSMs prove the value of data in improving the sector’s performance #UKhousing

A key focus of the TSM results is tenant perception, measured through surveys covering areas such as, responsive repairs, anti-social behaviour, complaint-handling, as well as overall satisfaction.

The results also validate the early findings published by Housemark in June, reinforcing how timely data can provide reliable insights into sector performance, months ahead of official reporting.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH)’s results of the tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), published at the end of last month , provide an important benchmark for the housing sector in England.

Housemark’s early analysis closely aligns with the RSH’s official median results, with an average difference of just 0.9 percentage points across all questions.

Housemark’s analysis of satisfaction data also gave the sector early sight of the underlying drivers. These include location – with London results 10 points lower in Housemark and RSH data, as well as low-cost homeownership – where both reports cite rent charges and repairs responsibility as reasons for poorer perception rates.

Housemark continued collecting satisfaction data through the years where it was not a regulatory requirement. This adds a robust trend over time angle to the analysis that the regulator cannot access through TSM data alone.

Management TSMs, derived from operational data, showed an even closer alignment with median results from the RSH report.

Housemark’s analysis adds insight by highlighting the effect of poor-quality housing on tenants’ perception. Average satisfaction for landlords with Decent Homes Standard failure rates above 1% is up to five points lower than those close to full compliance with the measure.