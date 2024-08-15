Turning up the volume on the customer voice

Laura Jackson, customer voice specialist at Honeycomb, shares how the Staffordshire organisation is keeping customers at the heart of everything through a new neighbourhood model #UKhousing

It’s an exciting time for us as an organisation, as we recently launched our new corporate plan: Thriving Futures. The strategy will shape our direction for the next five years and has been informed by our customers throughout.

With specialist services like these, lived experience is hugely important as we shape and develop both new and existing projects. We really value that unique insight.

As an organisation, the customer voice is at the centre of everything we do. While we’re a 3,000-home social landlord, we also provide support and accommodation to those who have experienced homelessness and domestic abuse.

Over 450 customers contributed to the content of the plan. They shared their priorities and where they’d like us to focus over the next five years.

Our housing customers wanted it to be easier to get in touch with us and they also wanted support with things like employability, financial stability, health and well-being, and developing their support networks. For us, this meant helping them to thrive.

One of the ways we have started to make these changes is through our new neighbourhood model. It’s a reshaping of our approach, and actually how I came to join the organisation. My role was created as part of this recommitment to the customer voice, and I’m now working alongside group teams to make sure that it’s both championed and embedded into all of our services.

“Our housing customers wanted it to be easier to get in touch with us”

Born and raised in Staffordshire, I know the challenges local people face. Since joining Honeycomb in June, I can already see how my experience and education in the social welfare sector is helping to shape and support the group’s customer involvement ambitions.

With residents telling us that they wanted it to be easier to get in touch with us, as well as being able to see more staff across schemes and communities, we decided to reconfigure our patches.