Turnover and surplus above budget at Orbit but development falls short of target

The 47,000-home landlord said it has completed 353 new homes, against a target of 379, in its unaudited trading update for the first six months of 2025-26.

In October, Orbit increased the new build and regeneration commitments set out in its strategy from 5,700 to 7,000 homes by 2030, with the aim for 60% of new homes to be direct build and tenure to be weighted towards affordable housing.

Orbit boosted investment in existing homes in the first six months of the year, up to £59.4m from £57.7m in the same period last year.