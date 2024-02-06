Twenty-one suppliers named on latest £100m SHED framework

SHED was launched with the aim of providing housing associations with procurement solutions from micro businesses and SMEs.

Many of the suppliers appointed to the framework offer solutions that support asset monitoring, damp and mould treatment, and energy efficiency.

Launched by Procurement for Housing (PfH), the framework is worth up to £100m over three years and has been developed with the Proptech Innovation Network.

The first SHED framework was launched in January 2022 and helped insert ingenuity into supply chains and deliver better outcomes for social housing tenants, it has been claimed.