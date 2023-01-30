Two councils breach Home Standard over hundreds of overdue safety checks

More than 150 of Babergh District Council’s homes did not have a current electrical condition report, while more than 250 of Mid Suffolk District Council’s homes did not. More than 100 of the latter’s gas safety inspections were also overdue.

As a result of the breaches, the regulator found that there was the “potential for serious detriment” to tenants.

Although Babegh and Mid Suffolk are two separate councils, they operate with the same workforce.

Both councils began a programme of work on homes last summer, during which issues around health and safety compliance were found.

Babergh District Council made a self-referral to the regulator in November 2022.

The council reported that more than 150 of its homes did not have a current electrical condition report.

Babergh also reported that over 70% of re-inspection asbestos surveys were overdue.

More than 150 properties had not received a gas safety inspection within the statutory timeframe.