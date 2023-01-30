Two councils breach Home Standard over hundreds of overdue safety checks

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has found two district councils in breach of the Home Standard over hundreds of overdue health and safety checks.
More than 150 of Babergh District Council’s homes did not have a current electrical condition report, while more than 250 of Mid Suffolk District Council’s homes did not. More than 100 of the latter’s gas safety inspections were also overdue.
As a result of the breaches, the regulator found that there was the “potential for serious detriment” to tenants.
Although Babegh and Mid Suffolk are two separate councils, they operate with the same workforce.
Both councils began a programme of work on homes last summer, during which issues around health and safety compliance were found.
Babergh District Council made a self-referral to the regulator in November 2022.
The council reported that more than 150 of its homes did not have a current electrical condition report.
Babergh also reported that over 70% of re-inspection asbestos surveys were overdue.
More than 150 properties had not received a gas safety inspection within the statutory timeframe.
“The regulator considered the case as a potential breach of part 1.2 of the Home Standard and has concluded that Babergh DC did not have an effective system in place to allow it to meet its statutory health and safety responsibilities across a range of areas, and to demonstrate that it was compliant across these areas,” according to the RSH’s regulatory notice.
It said that Babergh DC has demonstrated to the regulator that it now understands the work it needs to do.
“However, taking into account the seriousness of the issues, the duration for which tenants were exposed to risk, and the number of tenants potentially affected, the regulator has concluded that Babergh DC has breached the Home Standard and that there was a risk of serious detriment to tenants during this period,” it concluded.
The council has started to put in place an urgent programme to rectify the failures, so the regulator “will not take statutory action at this stage, as it has assurance that the breach of the standard is being remedied”.
Mid Suffolk District Council was also found in breach of part 1.2 of the Home Standard after it self-referred to the regulator in November.
More than 250 of the council’s homes did not have a current electrical condition report, while it did not have valid communal asbestos surveys for all its communal blocks.
“Although there are a relatively small number of overdue asbestos re-inspections this accounts for over half of the total number required,” according to the notice.
More than 100 of the council’s homes had not received a gas safety inspection within the statutory timeframe.
Mid Suffolk has also started to put in place an urgent programme to fix the issues found.
Both councils said they are undertaking additional inspections, an overhaul of existing processes, and obtaining more robust data around health and safety compliance to “provide tenants with complete reassurance”.
Tenants at every home where an additional inspection is required have already been contacted.
Suzie Morley, leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “Our tenants are our priority, and we want to reassure them any overdue checks will be carried out in a matter of weeks. We are treating this extremely seriously.
“As soon as we became aware of these issues, we put immediate steps in place to put things right and are now working as quickly as possible to ensure each and every council property is fully compliant with regulatory standards.”
John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council, said: “It is disappointing to find ourselves in this position, but we are doing everything we can to address these issues as quickly as we can.
“As a responsible landlord, we referred ourselves to the regulator at the earliest stage to seek guidance and will be taking every possible step to ensure we are providing the best possible service to tenants in the future.”
The councils will be writing to all tenants this week to keep them updated about the situation.
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